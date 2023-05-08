The ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre will present “School of Rock the Musical” May 12-14 and May 19-21 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
Directed by Kimberly Kemp, with musical direction by Veronica Miller and choreography by Breena Grimes, the cast includes actors and musicians from 23 different schools in the area.
JJ Calavas takes on the lead role of Dewey, while Mya Hostutler stars as Rosalie Mullins. The School of Rock Band includes Aria David as Lawrence, Zach Kiffer as Zach, Colby Pugmire as Freddy and Clara Anderson as Katie. The entire cast is made up of 49 students between the ages of 8 and 18.
Every lead has an understudy who will have an opportunity to perform. In addition, a house band will perform before the show, at intermission and after the show.
“We had so many talented musicians we wanted to find a way to feature them as well,” Kemp said.
“School of Rock” features a blend of classic rock and musical theater.
“We love the music that Dewey loves and considering how many young people know the songs and bands he mentions in the show, they have stood the test of time,” Kemp said.
The actors perform on stage live during the show. “Watching all the young and talented actors grow into their roles and truly become part of the band has been awesome,” said co-producer Tami Pugmire.
Tickets are available at the Hylton Performing Arts Center box office.
