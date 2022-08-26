When Jamie Carayiannis moved to Gainesville in 1993 and his children started attending Tyler Elementary School, he realized there was a need for more sports programs. As a high school and college athlete and former football, wrestling, and track coach, this was something he decided he could fix.
“I began coaching a softball program, and afterwards started a travel program called the Virginia Cannons for my daughter, Thia, and her friends and other kids who wanted to join,” he says. “I then started a wrestling program for young children called the Haymarket Hurricanes.”
At first, he jokes, it was just him and his two kids, Jack and John, but once the word got out, over 50 kids signed up in a short period of time. The following year, he had 75 kids.
“Overnight, it became one of the biggest programs in the Northern Virginia Wrestling Federation.”
It was here he met Bryan Burns.
“When we moved to Haymarket, I had a young son, Jackson, who was in the second grade at the time,” says Bryan. A high school and college athlete, an All-American wrestling champ, and a university assistant coach, Jaime would soon recruit him as a coach for the Hurricanes.
After a few years, the two handed off the program to another coach when their kids grew out of the Northern Virginia Wrestling Federation (which is a beginner program).
“We were looking for something beyond that because our kids had developed to a point where they were ready for a higher level of competition,” says Bryan.
“As a high school coach, I would try to get as many kids playing as possible, and the downside with many of the local programs was that they didn't have that concept,” says Jamie. “A wrestling program may have 13 starting positions, but you might have 90 kids on your team.”
He also believed that it takes certain kids time to bloom.
“If you stick with a kid and watch them grow, watch them mature, and then watch them get better, four years later you might be looking at a kid who’s a state champion.”
He merged his two philosophies and founded Virginia Patriots Wrestling Club in 2010 to train middle-school aged kids.
In order to give all the kids an opportunity to wrestle, they started traveling out of state to various tournaments. They often went to Pennsylvania because they had open tournaments, and also to New Jersey and occasionally Maryland.
“We were on the road every weekend, and by doing that, each kid was able to participate,” says Jamie. “Our goal with the club is getting them to continue to wrestle every year and then go on to wrestle in high school and beyond.”
Bryan, he says, was an integral part of the decision to travel since he grew up in Pennsylvania, and went through its wrestling system.
“We also partnered with a program that is run out of Brentsville District High School in Nokesville,” says Jamie. “They've got an excellent support staff for wrestling and they're very supportive of our program.”
Brett Stein, a high school coach with Brentsville and someone who has many wrestling awards under his belt, is also a coach with the Virginia Patriots Wrestling Club.
The Club is open to middle school aged kids who are really interested in wrestling and want to commit to excelling in the sport. The travel schedule is grueling and the tournaments competitive.
“No one can make a child love the sport,” says Bryan. “He has to decide that for himself.”
Jessica Sanati’s 14 year old son, Evan, is currently part of the Virginia Patriots.
“Coach Burns has been unbelievably instrumental in Evan’s development,” says the Haymarket mom. “I think a lot of it has to do with Evan absorbing every single thing that Bryan says whether it’s about wrestling or about life.”
Evan’s been wrestling since 2017, and his mom says he lives and breathes it and plans to continue wrestling in high school and college. He even has goals for the Olympics, and definitely plans to open his own wrestling facility one day.
Many of the kids involved in the program have won championships and been place winners. Others have gone on to excel in high school and college. Jamie’s son, John, is one of these kids. He started wrestling with the Hurricanes when he was 5, and continued with the Virginia Patriots as a middle schooler.
“Virginia Patriots really helped me prepare for the Brentsville High School team,” says John. “I was wrestling some of the toughest middle schoolers in the country.”
John went on to win many tournaments over the years and now, while attending Belmont Abbey College, just attained all American status at the NCAA AA D2 Nationals that took place in St. Louis in March.
What he loves most about wrestling is how much it prepares players for life.
“The sport teaches you how to humbly handle losses, victories, adversity of all types, and so many other life skills,” he says. “It teaches you how to be grateful for opportunities of all kinds. Wrestling forms bonds with coaches, teammates and competitors that you will have for the rest of your life.”
“Bryan has developed into a wonderful coach who now runs this program,” says Jamie. “He loves wrestling and his community, and that's what it's all about.”
“A big part of why I'm doing this is to build those relationships and friendships with the wrestlers and their families,” says Bryan. “At the end of the day, that's my reward.”
To find out more about the Virginia Patriots Wrestling Club, go to www.vapatriotswrestling.com.
This feature appears in the August 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
