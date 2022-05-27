Whether you’re heading to the beach, the mountains, or staying close to home this summer, Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) has fun programs, resources, and more to help you make the most of the hot days and (hopefully) cooler evenings.
Summer Reading Program
Explore “Oceans of Possibilities” during PWPL’s Summer Reading program, June 13–August 14. With more than 150 in-person and virtual programs to choose from, there’s something for everyone. PWPL is bringing back favorites like The Butterfly Guy and Dinoman Dinosaur Show for kids, Laser Tag for teens, and Master Gardeners for adults. Visit pwcva.gov/library or pick up a copy of Explore magazine to see the complete lineup of programs.
Win Prizes and Valuable Coupons
In addition to fun programs and events, participate in activities to win awesome prizes and get coupons to redeem at local businesses.
There’s something for all ages! For babies – grade 12, complete activities and read books between June 13 and August 14. After you complete 10 activities, come in for a free book and to be entered into a grand prize drawing. For preschool – grade 12, there are five additional activities to complete on the game card to get an additional entry toward the grand prize.
Adults, there's a challenge for you as well: Complete 10 activities or read 10 books for a chance to win a prize.
To register for this year’s Summer Reading program, visit any one of our libraries, register online at pwcva.gov/library, or register through the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone.
Additional Resources:
Check out these resources to make your summer even more enjoyable:
PWPL’s Digital Library has audiobooks, e-books, music, movies, and more – all available on your devices, all free with your PWPL library card. Check out a novel to read on the beach via the Libby app or hoopla Digital or prepare for your destination using resources such as “AtoZ the USA” that offers unmatched information of American history, economy, geography, and culture.
Before you hit the road, stop by and pick up a Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot to have free Wi-Fi access from anywhere. Call the library or search “hotspot” in the online catalog to reserve a hotspot. Playaway Launchpad Tablets can also make your travels a little bit easier and a lot more fun. The tablets are pre-loaded with engaging, educational activities for kids, and they don’t require Wi-Fi, making them perfect for long (or short!) car rides.
If you plan to explore Virginia, PWPL offers I Love Virginia State Parks Backpacks. These backpacks include guidebooks on animals and plants local to Virginia, a magnifying glass and net, and – best of all – a parking pass that gives you free access to all Virginia State Parks.
Teens, get excited about reading by requesting a Young Adult Book Box. Designed for ages 12 and up, fill out a quick online form about the type of book you’d like to read, your favorite snacks and beverage, and we’ll put together a Book Box for you. Enjoy the treats and return the book and box when you’re done.
If you’re planning your summer book club, check out a Books to Go! Book Kit. Kits include 10 copies of the book and a notebook with discussion materials. The kits circulate for six weeks and are renewable.
Wonderbooks are a great way to get kids excited about reading (and complete those Summer Reading activities). With more than 200 popular titles available, including "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" and "Giraffes Can't Dance," these read-aloud books make reading and learning even more fun. Search "Wonderbook" in the online catalog to reserve one today.
This summer, there are as many stories, adventures, and “Oceans of Possibilities” as there are drops of water in the sea waiting for you at Prince William Public Libraries! Get started by visiting any of our 11 open libraries or pwcva.gov/library.
Enjoy the rest of the features in the June issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine when you pick up a copy here!
