The name of the band may be Classic Spotlight, but these musicians play everything from Elvis Presley to Miley Cyrus. Tom Griffith of Haymarket, who is the band’s manager, keyboardist and vocalist, said, “We’ve played German songs at Oktoberfest and we've played Irish music. Sometimes it's a real challenge, but it improves our skills and this way we keep learning.”
Whether they get requests for good old rock and roll, ballads from the 50s, British pop from the 60s, or country music, they’ll play them. If they don’t know a song, they’ll be ready to play it at their next gig. Many of the band members have been performing for over 50 years, so they have the experience to get it done.
John Hill, lead guitar player and vocalist from Manassas, who joined the group in 2007, said, “Playing a variety of music makes it more interesting and allows us to reach a broader audience. On top of that, it really increases our musicianship. Plus, good music is good music no matter the genre.”
Since they’ve been playing music for so long in this band and others, fans who came to see them as teenagers are now bringing their kids and grandkids to performances. Classic Spotlight, which was formed in 1992 under the name The Music Box, changed its name in 2011. But, many of the members have played together for decades before that.
“Jimmy [Daniels – vocalist and rhythm guitar player] and I have been playing together for many years,” said Griffith. “When we were very young, in the 60s, we both played with other bands, but if I needed a guitar player, I'd call him and he’d come. Bobby Embrey [bass player and vocalist] and I played together in the 70s, and eventually I got him to join this group about 10 or 12 years ago.”
He added, “Bobby, Tom Kane and I all went to school together, so we're local to this area.”
Said Kane, from Linden, the drummer and vocalist who joined Classic Spotlight about five years ago, “Tommy and I actually had a band called Crisis back in high school in the 60s, so we’ve known each other a long, long time.”
Rounding out the group is vocalist Nicole Peyton, who lives in Bealeton and is the band’s youngest member. She joined seven years ago.
With so many people in the band, some might think it would be hard to agree on how to do things, but with this group, that’s not the case. “There are really great musicians in this band, but none of us is trying to be a superstar,” said Griffith. “We're just having fun.”
Added Hill, “You really have to have chemistry with the people you're playing with. Some people just aren't going to get along and those bands won't last. But if you find the right type of people, have the same musical direction and the same aspirations, it’ll make things easier.”
Maybe the most important thing, they say, is to have a passion for music. “I was always beating on things in school,” said Kane, who lives in Manassas. “I would take change and stick it in my desk and start beating that metal desk. It was the perfect snare drum.”
Added Griffith, “I started playing music when I saw Bob Embrey at Parkside Elementary School playing in a group that had an organist. I then learned to play the organ.”
Hill’s first memories include his parents playing music on the stereo. “I was probably 2 or 3 three years old, and I remember after they put me to bed, I'd get up and sneak out to listen to them sitting downstairs listening to their hi-fi. I’ve also watched guitar players throughout my life. That's just what I wanted to play since I was 5 years old.”
Peyton said performing is all she ever wanted to do too, and has been doing it since she was a little girl. “According to my mother, I was singing before I was talking. I've been performing since I was 3 years old for audiences and this is what I love doing.”
Daniels, from Manassas, was inspired by watching other bands perform. “In 1962, I was visiting one of my cousins who played in a bar band. I was able to see him play and was like, ‘Oh God, I want to do this!’ That was it from then on. Everything was about the music.”
For Embrey, who lives in Gainesville, his love of music was ignited by watching Elvis in 1956 and then later the Beatles in 1964 on the Ed Sullivan Show. “Being in a band was a way to meet people and have fun,” he said. “One of the first bands I played with was paid in frozen pizzas.” He later played in a band with Griffith in the 70s.
Classic Spotlight plays all around the area, including at Blue Ridge Seafood in Gainesville, Blue Valley Vineyards & Winery in Delaplace, the Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and Lion and Bull in Haymarket. They also play at private events and parties such as wedding receptions and class reunions. In addition, they perform at many charity benefits for nonprofits including Rolling Thunder and Youth for Tomorrow in Bristow.
“One of the big reasons people follow us is that when we play music, we not only play to have fun, but we get the audience involved so they have fun too,” said Hill.
To see where they’re playing next, or to book them for your next event, go to its Classic Spotlight Band Facebook page or call Tom Griffith at 703-927-2100.
###
This feature appears in the August 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.