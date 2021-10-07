The Prince William County Arts Council and The Poet Laureate Circle will host a two-day poetry event, “In the Company of Laureates,” this weekend.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus - Lakeside Theater and Atrium, 2645 College Drive. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the public.
The event features community and conversation gatherings, followed by roundtable discussions/ workshops. Each day will feature a Poets Laureate Readings session with distinguished state, regional and our local Poets Laureate. The event days will conclude with Open Mic for All, hosted by John Dutton of Spilled Ink.
“In the Company of Laureates” workshop weekend marks the second year The Poet Laureate Circle is hosting a special event to highlight Prince William County’s past and present Poets Laureate, as well as the distinguished Poets Laureate from the neighboring jurisdictions.
A Poet Laureate is an Old World tradition from a time when towns and villages celebrated their local poets, authors and bards. In 2014, Prince William became the first and only county in Virginia to have a Poet Laureate. The Poets Laureate hold this honor for a two-year period. The current honoree is Kim B. Miller of Dumfries, who was chosen in 2020.
