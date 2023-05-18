Poise and Pageantry: Two local women take top honors in Miss Virginia USA event

On a recent Sunday evening, under the lights of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, a crowning was in order after a full day of competition.
The Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA State Pageant kicked off in the early afternoon with preliminary events before returning in the evening with the announcement of semifinalists and the final competition. There was a lot of royalty in the building – even Miss USA 2022, Morgan Romano, was there.
The field of semifinalists – fewer than 20 in each category (teen and miss) – dwindled to six finalists after the activewear/swimwear and evening gown portions of the event and two winners by the end of the night.
Contestants don’t need pageant experience or regional titles to compete in this state pageant. That was the case for Miss Chesterfield USA, Taylor Davis, one of the semifinalists.
Davis said she always wanted to compete but never found the time. “If I was going to go for it, I wanted to go for the jugular, so to speak,” she said.
In some ways, the pageants have changed in recent years. Contestants still range from 14 to 27 years old, but rules now allow married women and mothers to compete. Miss Charlottesville USA, Justus Kelley, this year’s second runner-up for Miss Virginia USA, has been married over five years.
When co-hosts Lauren Barnette Sanger and Dana Rosengard asked Kelley the final question – if crowned, what does she hope her pageant legacy will be – she answered, “Women can do anything.” When told she can’t do something, she said her response is, “I’m a woman, try again.”
Miss Bristol USA, Gracyn Blackmore, who finished as the fourth runner-up, said the pageants reflect the growth of women in society. “Pageants are making steps towards helping women grow and create qualities that will last them through their education, their career and through their relationships.”
Contestants such as Mia Hicks, representing Manassas in the Miss Teen contest, mentioned the swimsuit event as an example of the contrast between the public perception of pageantry and the personal takeaways for participants.
“It is about the confidence and the poise it takes to get on that stage and the concrete goal it sets for you months in advance to work and become the best version of yourself,” Hicks said.
Kim Nicewonder and Jay Sartori, co-executive directors of the pageant, focus on how women stand to gain by competing. “I do it to give these girls an incredible experience that will build them up and prepare them,” Nicewonder said.
Miss Reston USA, Ashley Williams, shared that she has volunteered since she was 13 years old. “I hope my pageant legacy would inspire others to serve their community,” she said. “I think it’s very important to live to serve.”
Nicewonder echoed the thought about how contestants also get a chance to soul-search and discover what’s important to them to share. She also said contestants build community with their fellow participants.
Winners receive cash, other prizes and academic scholarships – including a full ride at Hollins University. Winners also receive allowances to represent Virginia at the 2023 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, to be held later this year in Reno, Nev.
“What they gain on the state level is what is most important to us,” Nicewonder said. “Going to the nationals … is only a bonus.”
Speaking of nationals, two Ashleys from Northern Virginia will be representing Virginia at the national event this year.
Ashley Wang, representing Herndon, was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA, and Williams, from Reston, was crowned Miss Virginia USA. Williams received her crown from Miss Virginia USA 2022, Kailee Horvath, who is also a volunteer firefighter in Ashburn.
When Williams was asked what was going through her head when she won, she said, “A lot of shock but I’m very grateful for my support.”
