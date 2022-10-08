On Oct. 3 at 8:58 a.m., Arlington police officers were dispatched to a report of multiple vehicles in the 1900 block of South Eads Street, 4600 block of 36th Street South and 2700 block of South Uhle Street having had their catalytic converters stolen.
Three Toyota vehicles were targeted, and a Honda had its airbag stolen, police said.
