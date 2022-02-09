Love is in the air as the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office plans for its 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal event on Monday, Feb. 14.
Jacqueline C. Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, will perform weddings and vow renewals throughout the day on Feb. 14 at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse in Old Town Manassas.
Each couple will receive a wedding day gift bag full of special treats, gifts, and discounts from over 24 local businesses. Two local florists will provide a choice of wedding bouquets for the brides to use during the ceremony and pictures.
If cupid has caught you with an arrow, you know of someone who wishes to get married and have a civil ceremony, or maybe you want to renew your vows as part of a Valentine’s Day celebration, please contact the court at 703-792- 6036 to schedule a time. Limited spots available.
