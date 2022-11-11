Veterans and their families were presented with a plethora of job opportunities tailored to their skills and experience during a career fair hosted by the Prince William County Department of Economic Development last week.
The career fair for veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members was held at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle on Nov. 3.
Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey opened the event with remarks about her experiences as a military spouse and watching the area around Marine Corps Base Quantico develop and evolve.
“Veterans are very important to me, all veterans. Their wives and their spouses are really important to me because I grew up in a military home where every three years we just packed up and left…And we didn’t have the opportunity to use our education, we didn’t have the opportunity to use our skill sets,” Bailey said. “So what we’re doing here today is history in the making.”
The event was open to veterans and their families and provided information on job opportunities through booths manned by professionals from a variety of fields. Employers like the FBI, FedEx, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, the Prince William Police Department and more offered applications and details on job openings.
Prince William is home to over 43,000 veterans, and Marine Corps Base Quantico has contributed to local and regional economies by providing employment opportunities, retail, housing and utilization of services, Bailey noted.
“Our economy is flourishing and stimulated by that population,” Bailey said. “Prince William County is invested in all veterans…to the companies that are here today, you are the foundation for us to build the future for our work.”
The Quantico Marine Base supports over 45,000 jobs in the region, over 26,000 of which are direct and over 18,000 are indirect, according to base officials. The base has also contributed $1.7 million in federal impact aid to local schools.
“Thank you for investing in our community with the things that you do…you participate in our schools, you shop at our stores, you take your children to the doctors in our community and so we owe it to you, our veteran community, to make sure that you are secure with opportunities here in our community to thrive and survive,” Bailey added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.