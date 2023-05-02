Fridays at 5 is back in Prince William County.
The county’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department is partnering with VA StrEATs and Luxe for the free outdoor summer concert series beginning this Friday, May 5. The festivities, including live music, food, beer and wine, take place at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza (1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge) from May to October.
Trio Caliente kicks things off May 5, while Special Occasions Entertainment Group performs May 19. More information, including all the concert dates, is at pwcparks.info/fridaysat5.
While concerts are free, food and drink is available for purchase.
Concerts will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather.
No animals are permitted at the event except for service dogs.
“Bring a chair or picnic blanket and enjoy the show!” a news release states.
