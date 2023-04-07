Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism has named Janet Bartnik its new deputy director, according to a news release.
Bartnik most recently served as executive director of Mountain Recreation, a Colorado Special District that serves numerous mountain towns and unincorporated areas in Eagle County. She began as deputy director for Prince William parks, recreation and tourism on April 3.
In Prince William, Bartnik supports the capital project and planning division, which is managing an unprecedented amount of new capital investment, according to the release. She also assists Director Seth Hendler-Voss with special projects and partnership development.
"Parks, recreation and tourism services are incredibly important to the fabric of communities," Bartnik said in the release. "I'm excited to see how my career experiences can benefit Prince William County."
Hendler-Voss said Bartnik’s experience is the ideal match to help continue the agency’s momentum.
“Janet understands the holistic role that parks, recreation and tourism plays in strengthening communities across environmental, social and economic realms,” Hendler-Voss said. “Her collaborative sensibilities and expertise across all facets of our industry will be of tremendous value to our organization.”
While at Mountain Recreation, Bartnik championed the renovation of the Gypsum Community center, engaged community partners in the construction of a KaBoom! playground in an underserved rural neighborhood and implemented summer lunch programming. She also led an effort to rebrand the organization.
Bartnik holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in sport management from Virginia Tech, according to the release.
