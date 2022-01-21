It’s been a long couple of years for most of us, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to take your significant other out for an evening celebrating love! You will find some restaurant and meal offerings highlighted here, and wine expert Mark Luna chimes in with pairing suggestions. While we showcase some great choices, we encourage you to visit any of your local establishments for dine-in, or even take out for that one-of-a-kind night at home.
The Black Sheep
9935 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA
(703) 420-2028
The spectacular dining room at The Black Sheep sits on the second floor of the renovated historic Thomasson Barn in Manassas, a rustic yet elegant atmosphere featuring exposed beams and chandeliers. A great spot for your romantic evening, they will feature both a prix fixe menu for two ($140 per couple) and a special Valentine’s menu. The choices are extensive, starting with a pick two shared plates listing, salad or soup, and entrees. Mark suggests Robert Foley Vineyards Griffin red wine from Napa Valley for the Surf & Turf (6-ounce filet topped with crab meat). Lola Pinot Noir from the northern coast of California pairs surprisingly well with the vegetarian option of Baked Pasta (homemade rigatoni in a tomato basil cream sauce with butternut squash, caramelized onions, and mushrooms, and melted mozzarella) and Pan Seared Rockfish over a Yukon Gold potato puree, to enjoy with Adegas Grand Vinum, a delicious Albarino from Spain. Dessert choices include Bourbon Butter Cake, Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding, and Chocolate Souffle.
Field and Main
(540) 364-8166
If elegance and style are desires for the holiday d’amour, then Marshall’s Field & Main is a must. Neal and Star Wavra’s award-winning restaurant offers guests hearth-inspired, locally sourced, farm-to-table cuisine that will take your palate on a beautiful ride. For Valentine’s night, you can expect jewels from their dedicated menu such as Olive Oil Poached Cauliflower and Confit Duck Leg, both adorned with delicious sides from the farm.
There’s also The Present Menu; as Neal will tell you, it’s a “celebration of nature's gifts available at this moment in time.” Offerings include Hearth Roasted Maitake & Beech Mushrooms and a wonderful Bison Strip Steak, and all menu selections offer optional wine pairings.
As for wine, Field & Main has one of the top curated wine lists in the DMV. With bottlings that cover all corners of the globe, the choices of outstanding pairings are seemingly infinite. Standouts for the above-mentioned cuisine could include Goodfellow’s “Ribbon Ridge” Pinot Noir, from Oregon’s Willamette Valley; Domaine Tempier’s Mourvedre Blend, “Pour Lulu”, from Bandol, France; La Morette, an outstanding Corvina from Italy’s Bardolino Classico designation; and the legendary Ridge bottling "Pagani Ranch" Zinfandel, from Sonoma, California.
Claire’s at the Depot
65 South 3rd Street, Warrenton, VA
(540) 351-1616
Claire’s at the Depot in Warrenton serves as both a special occasion restaurant and a neighborhood favorite, which speaks directly to the casual yet elegant atmosphere set in a century-old historic train station tucked just off Main Street. The menu features seasonal, local contemporary American cuisine with a Southern flair, and the service is always top-notch. Claire’s, voted one of America’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in 2018 by OpenTable.com, will offer dinner service only for Valentine’s Day featuring a special four-course menu with several offerings for each course at $80 per person, which includes a glass of Prosecco. “We will offer several entrée choices for the evening, including Fennel Dusted Halibut, Veal Scallopini Marsala, and a Filet Mignon with Shrimp,” said office manager Donna Anns. As for pairings, Mark suggests Brochard Sancerre, the great sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley France, for the halibut; Castello de Bossi Chanti will do well with the Veal Scallopini Marsala; and the Bordeaux classic Chateau Lassegue St. Emilion for the Fillet with Shrimp. Reservations are by phone only.
Carmello’s
9108 Center Street, Manassas, VA
(703) 368-5522
Italian fine dining establishment Carmello’s in the heart of Old Town Manassas is normally closed on Monday but will open February 14 5pm-10pm with a special menu. Serving contemporary American cuisine with Portuguese and Italian influence since 1987, owner Alice Pires and the restaurant earned the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator magazine for ten consecutive years and has been voted best fine dining restaurant by Prince William Today since 2013.
Carmello's holiday menu will feature Vieras -- capellini with shrimp, scallops, and artichokes in a delicate white wine garlic sauce, and Queijo Quente -- baked brie with walnuts and cranberries, Grand Marnier flambe, local wildflower honey and crostini. Carmello’s award-winning wine list offers 32 pages of outstanding collections from around the world -- look for the Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis and the Marchese Mariabella Valpolicella Ripasso to well-complement the Vieras and Queijo Quente respectively.
“We are accepting reservations for Carmello’s on Open Table or by phone at 703-368-5522,” said General Manager Gabriella Buckley. Sister restaurant Monza will be open regular hours, 11:30am-10:30pm with the regular menu.
BEST FOR A HIGH SCHOOL DATE:
FOSTERS
With regional locations in Haymarket, Warrenton, Bristow, Manassas, and Marshall, this go-to burger joint is a real favorite of all ages. For the high school set, or anyone after an uber-casual Valentine’s celebration, duck into your local Foster’s for a great burger and fries, chicken sandwich, wings, and even a salad or garden burger. Foster’s is consistent and you don’t need to put your nice clothes on if you aren’t feeling it.
BEST FOR BEER LOVERS:
2 Silos Brewing Company
9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas
(703) 420-2264
At 2 Silos Brewing Company, order some Chili and Beer Cheese Nachos, loaded tater tots, or even tuna sashimi to set the stage for a hand-crafted pizza in the Pour Room. Year-round and limited release beer offerings from lagers to barrel-aged stouts are on the menu here, worth working your way through just to hang out on the Farm Brew LIVE campus for the live entertainment and people-watching.
