Help: Dumbo me!! Opened the wrong lid flap on my red pepper flakes and it ruined my lovely Italian sub from the Italian Store in Lyon Village!!! Flames are now coming out of my ears!!!
I recently joined the neighborly app Nextdoor and saw it was a lively forum, so I posted this photo about how I ruined my Italian sub sandwich by accidently dumping an ungodly amount of crushed red peppers to see what kind of response I’d get.
Much to my astonishment, I so far got over 116 (and still climbing) wild, crazy and spicy remedies and suggestions from A to Z. Here are my favorite replies, who they are from (first names), and which area neighborhoods they live in.
Werdna S, Lyon Park: “Looks about right. You should be able to blow or quickly rinse the flakes off. A tragedy really.”
Gina M, Lyon Park: “Their food is so good. That’s a bummer. It has happened to us all. I did the same thing with Rosemary in my tomato sauce and everyone thought it was real spicy.”
Susan S, Barcroft: “Drink milk or eat ice cream dairy is supposed to help turn down the heat in your mouth.”
Jay W, Arlington Heights: “A teaspoon of baking soda will take the burn away.”
Andy P, Old Dominion: “I made a special Christmas Eve dinner for my girlfriend. I used her pepper shaker and didn't realize the top was loose. Ugh, literally and figuratively.”
Stratis Z, Courthouse: "I’m disappointed that no one has stated the obvious of what’s to come. Sending thoughts and prayers."
“Stratis: Thanks for your post. It appears you are predicting I’m toilet-bound, but that wasn’t the final result. Please read on for more.” – Jake
Peter N, Glen Echo/Sumner/Brookmont: “That’s nothing. I usually warm up with what you got there!”
Matt S, Waverly Hills: “Just wait until tomorrow.”
“Thanks Matt, is that another dire prediction?” – Jake
Kristina W, McLean Park: “Could have scraped it off with a butter knife.”
Jo B, Stafford Albemarle Glebe: “What's wrong with a little extra spice? I'd say, Turn It Up!”
Joanne N, Holland Towne: “Next time try a wet paper towel…. With light pressure you may be able to get the pepper flakes to attach to the wet towel! I’ve used this method when I opened the pour side of the seasoned salt, and not the sprinkle side…”
Niko M, Cathedral Heights: “This should be the cover of your upcoming book!”
Lindsay J, Boulevard Manor: “I’m so sorry, but it’s hilarious that you ate it anyway! I was a camp counselor and my kids would make fun of me because I used so much pepper on my food. One day I stepped away from the table, when I came back the kids had made me a pepper sandwich. Two pieces of bread and about a 1/2 inch of black pepper. I sat down as if this were perfectly normal and started to eat it. The kids were yelling, 'Oh no, don’t eat it, it was just a joke!' About halfway through, I was laughing hysterically, but I still ate the whole thing. (I was the talk of the camp for days.)"
Peter W, Glover Park North: “With the exception of dropping it in the toilet or a mud puddle, you can't ruin an Italian Store cold cut sub. Period.”
Katheryn W, AEFCCA & WCA: “I once accidentally sprinkled cayenne, instead of cinnamon, on my toddler granddaughter’s French toast! (Caught the error just in time.) I feel your pain!”
Mary Ellen S, AEFCCA & WCA: "Jake McGuire, that looks like a great remedy for sinus trouble! It looks perfect to me, even though I'm not a meat-eater. Bet it was delicious!”
Karin R, Broyhill: “It must be in the air. I did much the same thing yesterday, making a big pot of glögg (Swedish mulled wine) & grabbed a bottle of cumin instead of cardamom & dumped a spoonful in the pot. I realized immediately & tried to scoop it out, but now our glögg has a nice Mexican accent.”
Janos S, Franklin Park: “Borrow my fire extinguisher; I keep it for similar... given my taste.”
Gigi L, Westbrook: “Will soon come out of your (mix up those letters).”
“OK, Gigi, sounds like potty-talk avoided!” – Jake
Juliana O, Westover Village: “You just gave your metabolism a turbo boost! It’s a good thing.”
Scott S, Ashton Heights: “And it should repel fleas, ticks, bed bugs, and the Zika virus !!!”
Balraj B, Glebe-Commonwealth: “Eat some chocolate, it will clear the burning sensation in your mouth. Follow that with some yogurt, preferably yogurt and boiled rice, which will save tomorrow.”
Alfred R, Westmoreland Park: “YOGURT, AND LOTS OF IT!”
Rohini W, Mt Daniel: “…hope you feel better.”
“Rohini: Thanks for the sympathy! I’m mostly getting dire predictions!” – Jake
Blanca P, Westlawn ES: “You really made my day with this mistake. I couldn’t stop laughing of this, I’m so sorry you went through this.”
“Blanca: I’m glad I made your day with laughter. I come from a long line of Irish story-tellers and we love to entertain!” – Jake
Joan H. Green Valley: “I have just had the biggest laugh of the year reading all the comments from your friends and neighbors…”
Maria Z, Aurora Highlands: “I had done this ONCE, after that I taped the big opening shut :).”
“Maria, “Only ONCE? You are a quick learner!” – Jake
Helen B, Ballston: "Jake McGuire, here’s my insight: usually, some fine Italian wine helps in cases like yours. :)”
“Helen!! You have a high IQ!” – Jake
Jadie S, AEFCCA & WCA: “What are you talking about?? You didn't ruin it at all. Looks about perf!”
William C, Georgetown: “It looks like you made it even better.”
Ed R, South Riding: “Don't be a quitter.....you must eat it all.”
------------
Postscript: Did I eat it? Of course, I wasn’t going to let it go to waste. But I have to confess, after my initial (tiny) bite, I discovered this brand or particular batch of red pepper flakes were relatively mild (at least to my tastes buds) so I took the advice of Ed R, of South Riding, and ate the whole thing! But first, being a little, “carb-adverse," I took off the bread and ate all the peppery innards. Yum yum.
Jake McGuire, a Washington native, is a former photo editor and restaurant critic of The Hill newspaper who is finishing up his memoirs entitled, “Out of Line • The Adventures of a Wayward Photographer.” He says with additional entertaining posts on this continuing Nextdoor dialogue he will likely turn it into a chapter of his book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.