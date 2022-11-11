Registration for the Operation Iraqi Freedom 200.3 Miler is open at marinemarathon.com.
The new virtual event, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the operation that began on March 20, 2003, will run from Feb. 1 to March 19. Individuals or teams of runners can complete the 200.3 miles during the same window of time, logging in the incremental distances.
The race will feature a map specifically made for the Operation Iraqi Freedom 200.3 Miler, accessible through the participant’s registration account. The map will show runners traveling a portion of the distance from Kuwait City to Baghdad. For every five miles obtained, participants will receive historic Operation Iraqi Freedom facts.
The Operation Iraqi Freedom 200.3 Miler is the latest installment in the Marine Corps Marathon’s virtual series. Entries are $47 per individual and the event is open to runners ages 10 and up. Each participant will receive a long-sleeve crew neck shirt and a commemorative coin.
