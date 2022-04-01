The Manassas Ballet Theatre's presentation of "Gaite Parisienne and More!" in March uplifted the spirits of human interaction and connection.

On the Merchant Hall stage of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, two premieres brought literary and visual art to life, and the timeless century-old “Gaite Parisienne” ballet and music brought banter and frolic.

In the first premiere, "A Letter to Maria," choreographer and creator Deborah Greer set the performance in the ruins of Spain's fascist oppression of the 1940s, aligning with "The Perfume Garden" by Kate Lord Brown. Red hues lighted the stage, as dancers silently entered and left Rosa (Kaitlin Frankenfield) lying on the ground. An Interlude from Manuel de Falla's "La Vida Breve" (apt translation: "The Short Life") included nine dancers passionately accompanied by resonating tuba and brass lines and lush string passages for the first scene.

The lifts and innovative choreography brought forth acknowledging applause from the audience as the six couples intertwined and mimicked a toreador and bull. The red motif returned with a deep red rose accent for the exciting "Libertango" by Astor Piazzolla with the tango tempo clapped by dancers as well as the audience, while two circles of dancers mixed and matched, adorned in multi-colored costumes.

Meanwhile, a riveting pas de deux of Frankenfield and Joshua Burnham revisited the turmoil of Rosa. She is again left alone on the stage, not dead but consumed by her trauma. The audience recognized the excellent piece with applause before the curtain calls.

For his premiere "The Naked Truth," choreographer Ahmed Nabil reimagined a 19th century myth and the painting it inspired into seven scenes of beauty, betrayal, contempt, rage, shame, denial and canceling. Frankenfield returned to the stage as Truth, this time with Burnham as her betrayer, Lie. Music director Christopher Heit offered seven pieces by Jean Sibelius, which Nabil transformed into his vision for the dances.

A huge picture frame hanging from the rafters and shortly whisked away, the unique design of the well, the intensity of the lighting that enveloped the scenes beyond the stage, and the minimalist costumes all brought the audience into the painting as the two Spinners spread the Lie to the dancers as the World. The dancers' intricate steps and lifts gave depth to each of the seven human character traits.

The white masks' starkness and gold poles to scaffold Truth's demise led to Lie assuming Truth's white coat after she disappeared into the well in shame. As the painting's frame returned to the set, Nabil's fourth creation for the Manassas Ballet Theatre received well-deserved ovations.

"Gaite Parisienne,” choreographed in 1938 to 19th-century composer Jacques Offenbach's music, was revived throughout the 20th century. In our century, Vadim Slavitskiy restaged it for the Manassas Ballet. However, the scenes are reminiscent of the comedic staging of silent film stars Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin or 1950s and ‘60s Saturday morning cartoons. The audience witnesses and is caught up in 14 live-action vignettes performed by the dancers with boundless energy .

Several female and male characters wove their interactions into the café staff's preparations for a grand evening of dancing. Flower seller Dani Moya and glove seller Hannah Locke danced their way into the interest of Peruvian visitor Masaya Kaneko, Nabil as the Baron, Burnham as the Officer, and Slavitskiy, incorporated into his staging as the Dance Teacher.

Alternating between peripheral banter side stage and dynamic ensembles full stage, the Waiters, Cleaning Girls, Billiard Players and Can-Can Dancers also intercepted and distracted the main characters. Several duets, usually seen onstage as a pas de deux, were exquisitely performed in the midst of the swirling action.

The chaotic frenzy of rivalry, teasing and trickery was choreographed, staged and performed so well that the audience had to remain vigilant to note each of the many simultaneous scenes occurring and themes intertwined. The dancers' dual roles as comedic actors were humorously portrayed.

Added to the qualities of resilience, perseverance and happiness from the themes of Act I's dramatic premieres and Act II's frolics was empathy. At the start of each show, the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra played the Ukrainian national anthem with the audience asked to stand in respect.

"Gaite Parisienne and More!" is now available to stream on demand for those who missed the live shows or want to view the performances again.