For eight performances in December, the Hylton Performing Arts Center was alive with Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" well-known music and the Manassas Ballet Theatre's professional and Academy student dancers.
Hearing the lush melodies of the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra's instruments flow from the Merchant Hall's below-stage area up to the opera house's rafters was exciting and comforting.
Further enhanced by vibrant choreography, costuming, lighting and stage designs, the Nutcracker was noticeably appreciated by first-time attendees and the many season ticket holders alike. Subtle innovations to previous incarnations of the ballet presented by MBT for over two decades were detected. Nuances to staging, the costumes and lighting and the dancers as actors, along with superior, breathtaking dance moves, delighted the audience.
The sequence and staging of the Prologue with young-party goers and the transparent screen allowing the audience to also peek into the Silberhaus' grand hall was a refreshing invitation to become part of the performance. Especially worthy of resonant applause and youngsters' delight were the Military Doll and the Harlequin. The sheer physical rigor and sensuality of the Arabian dancers and the heights achieved by Masaya Kaneko as both a Spanish and Russian dancer were iconic.
The musicians provided motifs that beautifully became part of the experience -- including heavenly flute, viola, cello, harp and celeste passages. Because the pit was once again filled with in-person musicians, MBT can again proclaim its status as the rare company that has its own live orchestra in Northern Virginia.
This also requires a skilled conductor and more rehearsal time for dancers and musicians. Christopher Hite, music director since 1997, artfully commands his baton. The Manassas Museum's cannon also reprised its role with timpani to mimic its thunder.
While the Snow Queen and Snow King were soloists and partners, the lush scene and the perfect snowfall effect gave an immense full-stage view. The pas de deux of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier did not disappoint -- with breathless anticipation of the lifts and stamina of both pairs of dancers for the multiple performances. Because of the challenging roles in several scenes, different company members were showcased in each of the shows, to give a respite between. Also, the highlighted roles of siblings Clara and Fritz were given to Manassas Ballet Academy students with two different pairs -- a noteworthy encouragement and a nod to the four dancers' talents.
The young, aspiring performers of the Manassas Ballet Academy -- party guest children, mice, soldiers, rats, transition dolls and gymnast Mother Gigone's taunters -- were charmingly talented and showed promise for future roles. They were obviously prepared in both dance etiquette and stage presence and garnered audience acknowledgement for a job well-done.
From the opening night's notable Salute to the Military to two more evenings and five matinees, each audience was a respectable size from orchestra to balconies -- due to the effective marketing and regional renown of the caliber of the Company. A multitude of business sponsors, program advertisers and in-kind offerings with meal discounts for theater-goers provided financial and community support.
In order to meet its audience's needs and preferences, patrons could also purchase a streaming ticket to view the Manassas Ballet Theatre's Nutcracker in the comfort of their homes.
