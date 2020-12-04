The Riverside Foundation and Riverside Theatre are partnering on a new series of virtual classes to help students from elementary school through college learn to control and polish their performance skills.
The first course will focus on vocal training. In this class, students will learn correct vocal technique, how to effectively project and general performance skills.
The second course will focus on dance. In this class, students will learn correct dance technique and engaging dance routines.
Each course will meet once a week for 90 minutes.
Class size is limited. Students will be admitted in the order that applications are received. Applications close on January 1 at 5 p.m. For more information visit www.riversidefpa.org or email rfpadirector@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.