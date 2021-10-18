The lobby at the National Museum of the Marine Corps was abuzz Oct. 9, with clusters of families learning about and playing with robots.
Many children, familiar with video game controllers, quickly acclimated to driving around small four-wheeled robots with a prominent claw arm at the front. Others had some difficulty using the claw to grab yellow cones scattered around the floor.
The robots for the museum’s Family Day event were provided by Spotsylvania High School. Technical education teacher Jeremy Webb said several things attract students to his robotics classes.
“We’ve got different jobs for everybody. There are some students who are just interested in programming, while others enjoy engineering and want to build it, and others like to drive the robots,” Webb said. “We also have marketing campaigns we create to communicate with other teams and publicize our robot. When we go to competitions, we have alliances, and your alliance is constantly changing.”
Robotics has been around for over a century but has seen exponential growth recently, with drones, autonomous vehicles and numerous specialized applications, Webb added.
Daniel Lofaro, a roboticist and electrical engineer with the U.S. Naval Laboratory in Washington and an affiliate professor at George Mason University, was showing off a large, six-legged automated robot, programmed to maintain a set distance from him. As he moved around the floor, explaining it to families, the device moved toward or away from him without any input.
Lofaro said that robots have proven invaluable for taking on jobs that are dull, dirty or dangerous.
“We don’t want, as humans, to do dull jobs all the time, because we’re made for creativity and solving tomorrow’s problems, not doing something repetitively,” Lofaro said. “Dirty jobs, with waste treatment or something similar – we can have a machine do that. Dangerous is obvious – let’s not put humans in danger when we can send a robot instead. … We really do need machines for certain things.”
Sgt. David Bennett of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, agrees that robots are game-changers for his dangerous career.
“Robotics plays a large role in our job because that’s our safest means of actually dealing with any kind of hazardous scenario,” Bennett said. “We can analyze a threat and manipulate objects from a safe distance.”
Webb’s daughter, Adele, is still in middle school but has already been active with robots, helping her father at school events.
“I like coding the robots, and I teach kids how to program different moves for the robots at the STEM Summits,” she said.
Lofaro said as mankind reaches into space, robotics plays a growing role by sending systems aloft that don’t require extra space, payload and temperatures for astronauts.
“We don’t have to have life-support equipment adding to the payload,” he said. “It’s one reason why the industry around the unmanned aerial systems has gotten so big – we already have avionics capabilities, but often most of the payload is for human support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.