Rooftop Productions will hold its first 10x10 New Play Festival this week.
The 10x10 New Play Festival comprises 10 new plays, which last about 10 minutes apiece. They were selected from submissions by 90 playwrights from across the world and will be directed and performed by Rooftop’s artists.
At the end of the event, writing awards will be presented to two playwrights, and a third award will be based on audience votes for their favorite.
Performances will be Sept. 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. each day at the ARTfactory’s Kellar Family Theater at 9419 Battle St. in Manassas. Tickets are $15 and available at VirginiaARTfactory.org/Tickets.
On Sept. 24 from 4-5 p.m., several festival playwrights will share their processes and answer audience questions. On Saturday evening, playwrights will also hold a question-and-answer session after the performances.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to get a richer theatrical experience by going behind the scenes a bit,” said Deb Hansen, managing director of the festival. “The resumes of these playwrights are impressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.