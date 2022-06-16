It’s that time of year again: School’s out for summer! Queue the family road trips, summer vacations and action-packed days of summer camps.
In our household, it also means that stuff is in, and there is no ignoring it. All the end-of-year projects, awards, memorabilia, mementos and long forgotten homework assignments seem to magically appear from the backpacks a la Mary Poppins’ famed carpet bag.
Stuff is everywhere. It’s taking over the countertops, dining room table and every nook and cranny of our otherwise formerly neat and tidy household, or at least semi-neat and tidy. As I type this article, I am looking at a coffee table strewn with end of year art projects, a Greek toga and t-shirt commemorating the end-of-year school campout. Yes, stuff is literally everywhere.
And with two kids and a dog currently residing at home, I don’t see an end to the “stuff parade” any time soon.
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Those objects (and projects!) are mementos of our children’s experiences. That Greek toga? My daughter lovingly made it to wear for her school’s Greek Olympics. That school campout t-shirt? It was the first lower school campout since the pandemic.
Like it or not, all those things tell a story of who we are and where we’ve been. It’s hard to say “just toss it” because they are pieces of us. (Although I will admit that my inner minimalist cringed every time my daughter walked through the front door this past week with yet another end-of-year “portfolio.”)
So, what’s a parent to do?
We’re harnessing the power of Artifcts.com to help us capture, preserve, and share the memories, stories and accomplishments behind all that “stuff,” while not necessarily keeping every single art project, certificate or memento. I’ll admit, there is still a lot of “stuff” that we keep, and some things that we even frame (thank you, Framebridge!), but there’s also a lot that we don’t need to physically keep and find space for once we know the memory is safely preserved for years to come.
We have a system in place that allows us to Artifct as “stuff” comes in without the high costs, time-intensive scrapbooking type projects, or photobook software. You already like to snap and save on social media. This is just as easy.
That giant box of ceramic creations that just walked in through the front door? My daughter and I will sit down at the table and Artifct each piece. I’ll ask her why she made the item? What inspired her? What’s the story behind it? Is there a funny or special memory tied to the object? Sometimes I’ll even ask her to tell me the story and record an audio file of her speaking. That way I have her ever-so-sweet voice on file because we all know her voice won’t stay that way forever. Bonus! I get more time with her, one on one.
Done? Not yet. We then share the Artifcts with grandparents and friends alike. Our family in Denmark has been super appreciative of all the end-of-year Artifcts.
Got stuff and don’t know what to do with it? I invite you to give Artifcts a try! You can check out our five simple tips to help you get started here.
Heather Nickerson is co-founder and CEO of Artifcts. Headquartered in Prince William County, Artifcts is an online and app-based platform that allows you to capture, preserve, and share the history, memories, and stories behind all your stuff! What will you Artifct first?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.