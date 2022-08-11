When Jimmy Earhart’s family is on the road, they need their wallet, keys, thousands of gallons of water and plenty of fish.
Earhart is used to traveling during his career in the circus, but what’s new is taking sea lions with him.
When the circus wasn’t sustaining him, Earhart connected with Sea Lion Splash founder Marco Peters. Earhart began working with Peters, learned the ropes and eventually branched off to grow his own sea lion setup.
Earhart joined the list of people who are qualified and willing to receive sea lions that can’t successfully be released into their natural habitat. They now have 10 sea lion rescues from the government.
“When you agree to rescue them, it’s a lifelong commitment. You agree to keep them no matter what,” Earhart said.
Government guidelines stipulate owners hold a certain number of educational shows in order to keep the sea lions.
Earhart and his family moved from California to Texas to be centrally located for traveling to shows. They built a facility on 25 acres with a large barn and six in-ground pools – half of them indoor. They have three air-conditioned travel units rigged with a pool and a deck.
The sea lions can rest in the water while traveling. “They’re a pretty lazy animal,” Earhart said. “They’ll lie up on the deck and let the air-conditioner hit them.”
Sharing the personality of sea lions is part of Earhart’s Sea Lion Splash show. Earhart and his family sneak educational material in during the 25-minute entertaining, humorous show.
They discuss the differences between sea lions and seals (hint: external ears and flipper length). The sea lions do the conga and handstands, wave and stick their tongues out, among other tricks.
Sometimes the most surprising thing for audiences is the natural behaviors the sea lions exhibit. “It’s cool for some of these people who have never seen [one] that we’re able to bring sea lions to them,” Earhart said.
“People don’t realize what a versatile animal it is,” he added – such as how well sea lions travel on land. While versatile, some of the sea lions are less performative on command – Syra is one of the comedic troublemakers.
Some of the sea lions can’t perform because of impairments, so they remain in Texas and can serve as animal ambassadors.
The Earharts built modifications so they can accept any sea lions, including a handicap-accessible pool that’s easier to enter with a ramp. “It’s part of giving back to them as well,” Earhart said.
Sometimes human behavior resulted in the impairments of the sea lions, so they serve as an example of the damage humans can do.
Part of the Sea Lion Splash show is about teaching people “how they can help sea lions and marine mammals by doing simple, little things,” Earhart said.
One of the most important: “Recycle your trash because a lot of it ends up in the ocean and they love to play with it,” he added.
When the Earharts aren’t traveling to fairs and festivals, they’re training the sea lions at home and doing local school shows. They’ve even done some corporate and private events.
It takes multiple people to feed their sea lion family. They realized they needed five walk-in freezers to keep up with fish storage. “[I’m] still learning every day. … I call it painful college,” Earhart laughed.
Although he hasn’t had a vacation from the full-time responsibility in more than a decade, Earhart shares the life with his wife and six kids. His oldest son will be onsite with his team at the Prince William County Fair.
Almost all of the kids help to care for their sea lion siblings – “The 1-year-old not so much, but she sees them every single day,” Earhart chuckled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.