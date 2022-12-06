Get out your calendar! There’s so much holiday fun to be had this season, you’ll want to take note – and take the kids! – to the activities, performances, and sing-alongs listed below.
December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18
GUMDROP SQUARE
GumDrop Square is a long-time Warrenton holiday tradition. Bring the kids for photos with Santa and the chance to shop at Santa’s Secret Shop, where children can purchase $2 tickets to buy gifts for family and friends without parents looking over their shoulder.
John Barton Payne Building | December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 | Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday hours 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Information: FB: @ExperienceOTW
# # #
December 2-18
IRVING BERLIN’S HOLIDAY INN
Fauquier Community Theatre
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut… but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend Ted tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to be his new dance partner, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?
4225 Aiken Dr., Warrenton. | Adults $22; Seniors (60 and up) $20; Full-time Students $18. |Tickets: https://fctstage.org/shows-tickets/
# # #
December 8, 9, 10
CHRISTMAS IN MUSIC BY THE WARRENTON CHORALE WITH THE PB SMITH HONOR CHOIR
For over 70 years, the Warrenton Chorale’s Christmas performance has been a Fauquier County tradition to ring in the season with a mixture of sacred and secular pieces that bring back fond memories of yesteryear.
Warrenton United Methodist, 341 Church Street, Warrenton | Dec. 8 & 9, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, 3 p.m. | Tickets: warrentonchorale.org
# # #
December 9
IT’S CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA WITH THE VIENNA BOYS CHOIR
Mason Center for the Arts
The holiday season isn’t complete without the return of the Vienna Boys Choir. Experience the cherubic ensemble of boy sopranos and altos from eight to 14. The group’s yuletide program has something for everyone: Baroque classics, contemporary popular hits, Christian hymns, Austrian folk tunes, polkas, waltzes, and more!
4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax | Friday, December 9, 8:00 p.m. | For tickets: cfa.calendar.gmu.edu/vienna-boys-choir
# # #
December 9-18
THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE
Prince William Little Theatre
The Trial of the Century! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and sues Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Will Ebenezer rediscover the true meaning of Christmas? This comedy demonstrates that we should have the spirit of giving in our hearts every day, not just once a year.
Gregory Family Theater, Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas | Adults $20; Seniors (55 and over), Students (13 and older) Active and Retired military $17; Youth (12 and under) $13 youth | Tickets: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/the-trial-of-ebenezer-scrooge
# # #
December 11
PIEDMONT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY CONCERT: MESSIAH SING-ALONG
Join the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra for their annual Holiday Concert, featuring selections from Handel's "Messiah" and more holiday favorites! With classics like Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Song, and Around the World at Christmastime, the PSO celebrates the sounds of the season. Lift your voices and sing along to the Hallelujah Chorus and other highlights from Handel's majestic oratorio and get into the holiday spirit with the PSO.
Highland School Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton | Sunday, December 11, 3 p.m. | Tickets: insidenovatix.com
# # #
December 12
FAUQUIER COMMUNITY BAND ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT
Put on your holiday best and join the band for a festive time at this free concert with audience sing-alongs. Enjoy classical and popular holiday favorites like “Sleigh Ride", "Winter Wonderland", and "Merry Christmas Darling" with the Fauquier Community Band led by Paul Hicks and Katie Bryant.
Fauquier High School Auditorium, 705 Waterloo St., Warrenton | Monday, December 12, 7 p.m.
# # #
December 16-23
MANASSAS BALLET THEATRE’S THE NUTCRACKER
Manassas Ballet Theatre, the resident professional ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, presents eight performances of everyone’s favorite holiday ballet, The Nutcracker. The magical story comes to life on the Hylton stage as Clara attends her family’s Christmas Eve party, where she receives the gift of a Nutcracker. Together they go on a dream adventure with the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen, and other fantastical characters. Sure to delight all ages, gorgeous sets and costumes plus live music by the Manassas Ballet Theatre orchestra set the backdrop for a great family tradition.
Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas | Tickets: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-the-nutcracker/
# # #
Now through January 8
BULL RUN FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
Pile your family in the car for one of Northern Virginia’s favorite holiday activities. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Be socially distant and drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
Monday - Thursday nights, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday nights, 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Holidays include November 24, December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. | $30 per vehicle online; $40 per vehicle at the gate | Tickets: novaparks.com/events/bull-run-festival-of-lights
# # #
This feature appears in the December 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.