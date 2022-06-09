Seefeldt Awards recognize supporters and artists

Arts supporters and artists from across Prince William County were honored last month at the 2022 Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence program, which also celebrated the 30th birthday of the Prince William County Arts Council.
The May 12 event was held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Merchant Hall on George Mason University's Manassas campus, and attendees were treated to a red-carpet experience.
Jay Torres, vice chair of programs for the arts council, engaged the audience from the main stage, while testimonials and resolutions from local jurisdictions were presented from a second staging area.
Kathleen Seefeldt, the namesake of the awards and a member of the planning committee, congratulated the awardees. During her tenure as chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, from 1991 to 1999, the arts council was established as an advisory body to the board.
Prince William’s poet laureate, Kim B Miller, delighted all by reading “Prince William County – Poetically Speaking,” a poem that intertwined geographic and historic namesakes. State Sen. Jeremy McPike began the officials’ recognition with a commendation from the Virginia Senate.
The first award, Volunteer in the Arts, was presented by Lake Ridge Chorale’s Terry Stackley to Lynn Godino. Godino is an active director of the arts council and a chorale officer, outreach volunteer and singer.
Manassas Park Vice Mayor Preston Banks and council member Alanna Mensing tag-teamed their commendation to arts council directors Ebenezer Allotey and Katherine Nelson-Tracey, citing the city’s volunteers, visitors and artists supported by the council’s outreach and inclusion efforts.
Artist and musician Lukman Ahmad, whose recent gallery exhibition portrayed his personal insight into Kurdish culture, received the Outstanding Patron Award. His nomination was read by arts council director Jordan Exum, gallery director at the ARTfactory in Manassas.
Manassas Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and council member Lynn Forkell Greene co-presented the city’s proclamation to Alice Mergler and Peter Alten, both arts council directors and Manassas residents.
Ben Bernstein, the 2021 Seefeldt honoree for arts educator, presented a collage of statements nominating the 2022 Outstanding Artist honoree, James Villani. Since 2002, Villani has been the music director and conductor of the Manassas Symphony Orchestra, which was the 2019 honoree for outstanding arts organization.
Manassas City council member Ralph Smith narrated the testimonial for outstanding arts organization, announcing the winner as Manassas Ballet Theatre, calling forth the ballet’s artistic director, Amy Grant Wolfe, and fellow council member Mark Wolfe, the executive director.
“Arts Never End,” Miller’s second poem, memorialized four artists who passed away during the 2021-22 season. Family members and colleagues were given engraved gifts to honor their loved ones: Catherine Furr, co-founder of Woodbridge Dance Company, a 2022 nominee, Zina Bleck, director with Castaways Repertory Theatre, a 2008 honoree, James Gallagher, 2019 Seefeldt Pioneer honoree and a member of the Prince William Art Society, and Nancy Hersch Ingram, an international portrait artist and 2017 nominee.
Katherine Gotthardt, the 2021 honoree for outstanding artist, presented the Outstanding Business Supporter award to Prince William Living magazine and its founder, Rebecca Barnes. The magazine was previously honored in 2012 for its in-kind support of the arts.
Prince William School Board member Lillie Jessie presented the Arts Educator Award to Dr. Laura Cherry, an art teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School. In addition to facilitating art therapy for students with special needs, Cherry organized projects to provide art supplies for students during the pandemic.
At the end of the event, certificates were presented to the 21 nominees by Prince William Dels. Elizabeth Guzman, Michelle Maldonado and Briana Sewell and Manassas Park’s associate superintendent, Pam Kalso.
