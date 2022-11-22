Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and whether you’re entertaining a large crowd of extended family and friends or not, you still want to make your holiday table special. If you’ve hit a roadblock in your design or are looking for a new way to stage your table, here is some inspiration that you can use for the upcoming holiday.
Get creative with your centerpiece
There are so many different centerpiece ideas that you can easily DIY or purchase depending on your style and budget. For instance, fresh gourds and produce can be the perfect focal point of the table and are usually small enough that they won’t obstruct conversation across the table. On the other hand, larger size pumpkins and fall leaves placed down the center of the table are sure to be a conversation starter and a creative nod to the close of the harvest season.
Be practical with your dishware
Choose dishware based on how well it holds up to silverware and the dishwasher, as this will make cleaning up much easier in the long run. Simple plates, like clean white or any other solid color can be perfect. The rest of the table décor will ensure your family is fully immersed in the holiday spirit while they eat.
Mix and match bonus pieces
There are plenty of other ways to make your Thanksgiving table unique this year. Try mixing and matching bread plates and berry bowls to elevate your dishware. Similarly, you can add unique place cards and napkin rings to ensure your setup reflects your hosting personality.
Luxe Looks for Less
Simple Garland Centerpiece
This easy greenery garland is simple yet luxurious. You can create it with just a few inexpensive greenery branches and floral wire, or with greenery gathered from your own yard. Add a few tea candles and you're ready to set the table. Photo by Jordan Arnold
Easy Gourd Centerpiece
Keep your Thanksgiving centerpiece simple so guests are free to focus on the food. On a round plate, place a variety of gourds purchased at your local farm stand or supermarket. Place greenery to the left and right of the plate, top with candles, and enjoy. Photo by Sarah Pflug
Centerpiece within a Centerpiece
Place a favorite vase and greenery – or a candle – in the center of a round plate or cake stand and surround it with mini pumpkins, pine cones, and real or fake lemons for a sweet and inexpensive centerpiece. Photo by Virginia Simionato
This feature appears in the November 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations.
