By Hannah Samlall
When it comes to chasing your dreams, there is no time like the present. Kelsy Dominick of DiDomenico Design in Haymarket was working a government job after graduating from Virginia Tech in 2013 with a double major in International Studies and Fashion Merchandising and Design when she started making dresses as a hobby. Fast forward to today, and having just celebrated its seventh year anniversary, DiDomenico Design is the leader in custom dress couture in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Kelsy’s story is one with a rich cultural background that should inspire us all to follow our dreams.
Kelsy was just nine years old when she learned how to sew. “My mom taught me to sew and my dad taught me about art,” she said. “I was attracted to anything artistic and anything clothes-related. Eventually, that culminated in my desire to major in fashion design.” Shortly after graduating, she took a government job but was left feeling unfulfilled.
“I remember sitting behind a desk and feeling undervalued,” Kelsy said. “It was a blessing in disguise because it pushed me to make a decision about what I wanted to actually do. I never wanted to feel that way again. I wanted to feel in control of my destiny and what I was doing.”
For the first year of business, Kelsy juggled her government job with making dresses for friends on the side. One day a friend sent her a link for a fashion show in New York City. “I applied and heard back at the last minute,” she said. “I thought to myself, okay I got into this big show. Now I have to actually make the clothes. I had just three months to design a whole collection and present it at New York Fashion Week.”
After that, things took off pretty quickly. “We got invited to go to a fashion show in France,” Kelsy said. “It was going to cost $40,000, so we started a fundraiser called 40k to France. We’ve now done shows in a number of different countries and were the first Americans to do a fashion show in Cuba after they lifted the embargo.”
Prior to learning how to sew, she was no stranger to hardworking craftswomen. Kelsy, who grew up in Haymarket, is of African American and Italian descent and comes from a long line of entrepreneurial women. On her Italian side, her great aunt crafted gowns on a sewing machine from 1914 that sits in Kelsy’s studio today. On her African American side, her grandmother ran an upholstery business to support her 11 children. In addition to running the business, she made clothing for all of her kids, as well.
The name of her business, DiDomenico Design, includes the original surname of her family before it was Americanized. “It means the Day of God,” she said. “It was something I wanted to incorporate. I felt it was a representation of the gift that God gave me.” The logo for her business, to no surprise, also has family ties. “It was my grandmother’s signature. Everyone called her Queen Eleanor,” Kelsy said. “In the last years of her life, she lived with us. I had her in my photoshoots and I incorporated her into a lot of what we did.”
In addition to her passion for her heritage, Kelsy feels very strongly about philanthropy. “I grew up going on mission trips. I had a goal of doing one every other year,” Kelsy said. “In 2015, I began a journey to ‘Sew the World’ with my trusty sewing machine sidekick. During this project, I visited 20 countries and styled photo shoots everywhere from the middle of Egyptian deserts to 60 feet under the surface of the ocean.”
In the years since then the project has evolved into so much more. “My reasoning behind doing this is deeply rooted in my belief that women can overcome insurmountable things,” Kelsy said. “I have always watched strong women in my life manage families, birth babies, and still hold strong careers – still build businesses.” Now, Kelsy travels all over the world teaching women how to sew so that they can start their own businesses and earn their own income. “Women carry so many different roles that are so heavy, they should be given every opportunity to make those situations better,” she said. “I want to be able to help women reach their highest level of self through skills they can really use, whether it’s here in the US or overseas.” To date, Kelsy has taught more than 250 women around the world to sew.
Kelsy’s advice for making your dreams come true? “It’s either ‘one day or day one,’” she said. “When it comes to chasing your dream, start yesterday.“ She hopes to pass this mentality onto her daughter, Cora, as well.
For more information on DiDomenico Design, visit didomenicodesign.com and follow the company on Instagram @didomenico_design.
