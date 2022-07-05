Flowers are almost always a gift from the heart. Whether you are professing love, celebrating an occasion, sharing in condolences, or simply practicing an act of self-care, flowers are the outward expression of our emotions.
“There is research that flowers bring joy – free therapy,” said Anna Beall, founder and designer at The Fertile Burb in Gainesville. “Not only as gifts for others, but for ourselves. I hear it from our shareholders, who say ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so beautiful, my house smells so good, they bring us joy!’ Growing flowers is both good for the environment and for ourselves!”
Anna founded Fertile Burb on a one acre plot of land between Catharpin and Haymarket, but it was not part of a master plan; in fact, she almost stumbled into it. A Baltimore native, she grew up in a family that was clued in early on to sustainability.
“I was raised by parents who were true hippies,” she said. “My father was an organic gardener for Baltimore City before I was born, and both of them were social workers. I was always surrounded by environmental ideas and social issues; my parents were over-communicators, so I was part of those conversations. My father was always in the garden and was very aware of his impact on the earth.”
Learning to knit, crochet, tie dye, and generally focus on creativity at her Waldorf elementary school had a huge influence on Anna as well, and before flowers she taught knitting and sold knitted items in her Etsy store.
She met her husband Phil, also a Baltimore native, just one week before high school graduation; they were engaged before the year was up, and Phil joined the Air Force. They lived in Texas, Northern California and then finally Virginia to be closer to family after his ten years of service in 2007. The couple has three children – Aiden, 18, who graduated from Battlefield High School in June, Elias, 15, and Hazel, 12.
“They are my workhands,” Anna said. “The boys help with heavy-duty stuff, and Hazel is creative and helps with planting and other flower work.”
In 2009, the family purchased their current home. “We couldn’t afford it,” Anna said. “It was not maintained -- there was mold around the light switches – but it was reasonably priced and had no offers. Ours was accepted just before the house was foreclosed.”
The 1980’s house received a makeover first, and then they focused on the one acre, blank slate of a yard.
“In the last twelve years, we built an addition, clubhouse, pool, fences and gardens,” she said. “I started gardening when we moved into this house – I was inspired by the space.”
Their garden quickly turned into a quarter-acre plot, and Anna dove into organic gardening and preserving, a call back to her father’s roots. “I want to give back to the earth instead of just taking,” she said. “I began growing flowers because we grew so much food, we couldn’t eat it all! By then, the kids didn’t require the same time commitment and I was yearning for something. One day, I was listening to a podcast about slow flowers (similar to the slow food movement), and the impact around the world the flower industry has on society and the environment. Local flower farms were emerging, and I thought oh my gosh, why have I not thought about this?”
About a year and a half ago she began the business, doing weddings, events, and starting a flower co-op. “People would be surprised – we don’t have acres of flowers, and we are not set up like a true market garden. We are not an actual farm, and there are not flowers everywhere!”
What motivated Anna besides her need to creatively produce was a drive to sustainable floristry, especially as she came to know the industry.
“The independent floristry industry is so fresh and interesting and more creative,” Anna said. “The reality is that locally grown products can be much more high-end and luxurious than imported flowers. There is a refinement you can’t get from imported flowers. There is no regulation on the chemicals for imported flowers; people are bringing these into their house. If imported flowers are bad for the planet, why would we support that? We have to have things growing in order to keep our bee population and environment healthy – to benefit our own environment.”
Her days are a mix of farming and floristry – two or three days in the garden weeding, planting, or figuring out what the plants need. She usually takes two days for harvesting and arranging – for shareholders and regular weekly orders, teacher appreciation week, someone’s mother coming into town, and other events.
“We have done Mother’s Day bouquet fundraisers for Battlefield’s crew team and they did a great job!” She commented. “Prom was fun and a good way to create awareness for teens and the community – they might not be aware of what goes on in the flower industry, but maybe some are cluing in that these are locally grown flowers from their own area.”
Anna sees a disconnect with people who don’t understand local and in-season flowers and don’t know the difference between local and imported products.
“The industry has been one way for so long, so I really try to teach the public what local flowers and sustainable floristry is all about,” she said. “What is in season? For instance, I don’t have roses you would put in a wearable, and I don’t grow baby’s breath. Teaching the public why that matters and why my product is better and how to support our local flower industry is key.” Also, the floral world historically depends on items like flower foam, which is not part of sustainable floristry. “Foam is plastic that we put in our sinks – choose florists that are no-foam or chemicals businesses. People need to ask the questions; the sustainable florists want you to know this.”
Why purchase flowers from The Fertile Burb and not the grocery store, where they are cheaper?
“That is just not my customer,” Anna added. “They see and love the difference.”
“I learned about The Fertile Burb from a Facebook friend, and immediately joined the co-op,” shared Gainesville resident Frannie Barnes. “The flowers are just beautiful, and I love supporting a local, woman-owned business. Anna’s customer service is amazing (she did me a prom favor), and she now has a life-long customer, not only for the co-op but ordering for special events as well!”
One of Anna’s main focuses is weddings, for which she offers three options: Full service flowers, a la carte single items, and DIY buckets: She supplies the flowers, and the customer does their own arrangements.
“We can normally fulfill an order one week in advance, but two weeks is better, and there is a longer lead time for weddings,” she said. Fall season shares for the co-op should be available soon, and she is considering a straight tulip bunch share over the winter. “Tulips are considered an annual in the cut flower world,” she added. “Ours will be forced in my greenhouse – it’s a dinky greenhouse I built myself, but it does the job!”
Anna is growing beautiful flowers on her one acre, joining in the slow flower movement by providing beauty, bringing joy, and supporting life, one arrangement at a time.
For more information and ordering details, visit The Fertile Burb website.
This feature appears in the July 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copies here!
