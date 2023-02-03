The ARTfactory in Manassas will present a solo art exhibit by Washington artist Lory Ivey Alexander through March 18, with an artist's reception this weekend.
The exhibit, called “Stories That End in Freedom,” explores themes of Black and indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. The abstract paintings and figurative collages were inspired in part by the fluidity and power of water and its ability to transport people across the world and across sensory experiences, according to a news release.
Alexander’s works explore history, memory and identity. Best known for her use of color, sculptural paintings and lyrical writing, Alexander facilitates meditations on the richness of Black and Indigenous American identity.
A connector of people and dots, her project BlackBreathing.com is a social practice to promote trauma healing in Black and brown communities. In 2018, she founded the Abstract Sisterhood to support abstract and conceptual women artists in the African Diaspora.
The ARTfactory will host a reception with the artist on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. and an artist talk on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public, although RSVPs are requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.