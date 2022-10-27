The town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are presenting the third year of their Spirits & Spirits events in historic Occoquan this weekend.
This year’s event includes new activities for adults, kids and families. Here’s a complete schedule of events, which kicked off last weekend with a screening of the movie “Beetlejuice” in River Mill Park.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.
River Mill Park
Test your knowledge during Murder & Mystery Trivia Night! Play six rounds of seasonally themed brain busters for your chance to win the $100 gift card grand prize. Bring your team of up to eight along with camp chairs or blankets. Food, drinks, adult beverages and delicious treats are available for order right at your picnic circle, delivered by The Spot on Mill Street. Visit occoquanva.gov for weather updates.
Registration is $30 for the whole team. Tickets available online or at the door.
COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST
October 29 at 10 a.m.
Mill Street/River Mill Park
The family-friendly costume parade and contest will begin at 10 a.m. and head down Mill Street to River Mill Park, where costume judging will take place. Judging categories include: cutest, scariest, funniest, most original and family/group. Winners in each costume category will be awarded $25 gift certificates that can be used in select businesses in town. Parade participants will line up near the Riverwalk Shops, 125 Mill St. Free hayrides will be available in the park, too.
HAUNTED MAZE & SPIRIT GARDEN
Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-10 p.m.
305 Mill St.
Patriot Scuba hosts the Haunted Maze, rated PG-13 (for adults and brave, older kids). Enter the maze through the spooky Spirit Garden, then navigate through 15 themed areas full of scary skeletons, creepy crawlies and ghoulish goblins. You might even run into the grim reaper in one of the 32 scare zones!
When you are sufficiently spooked, quench your thirst at the bar just outside the maze in the Spirit Garden. Order a Halloween themed spirit as a DJ spins dance music. Food can be ordered from D’Roccos Grill. No tickets required for the Spirit Garden.
Admission to the maze is $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for 12 and under. The maze is not recommended for young children. All event proceeds from the Haunted Maze & Spirit Garden benefit nonprofit Patriots for Disabled Divers. Tickets available online or at the door.
Free shuttle service will be available Oct. 29 from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Route 123/Old Bridge commuter lot to the Haunted Maze and Spirit Garden.
VOTE & WIN CONTEST
October 28-29
Stroll through historic Occoquan on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, and vote for the best decorations, costumes and jack-o-lanterns at local businesses. Ballots are available at all participating businesses and can be cast in the red mailbox at Town Hall. Voters will be entered to win gift cards to use around Occoquan.
SHOP LATE IN OCCOQUAN
Saturday, Oct. 29
On Saturday, many businesses will be open until at least 8 p.m.
