Stafford Race Series is returning for its 5th year in 2022 with three unique races. The lineup includes one virtual race and two in-person races, all located in Stafford County, Virginia. Registration is open for the Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K, Halloween 5K, and Frosty 3 Miler at StaffordRaceSeries.com.
Stafford Race Series 2022’s lineup this year consists of the following dates:
● April 8th: The Stafford Hospital Cabin Fever Virtual 5K
● October 29th: The Halloween 5K
● December 10th: The Frosty 3 Miler
Bundle and save by selecting the Multi-Race bundle and you will save $5 on each race. On top of the savings, by completing all three races you will receive a special gift after the final race. Take part in all 3 races for gifts and savings or sign-up for the individual races. Either way, the 2022 Stafford Race Series proves a positive experience due to the vision and mission.
“The Stafford Race Series was created with the intent of highlighting a few of Stafford’s largest races,” stated Kristen Loescher, Owner of Arsenal Events. “Stafford Race Series provides a fun year-round event to encourage an active lifestyle.”
The Stafford Race Series encourages an active outing for a variety of ages. The Stafford Race Series is available for ages 10 & older with the age determined by April 8th. The exciting environment offers endless fun while you run.
“Costumes are always encouraged,” stated Kristen Loescher. “The races are always a great opportunity to make fun memories with friends and family.”
The two in-person races both start from Mine Road in front of Embrey Mill Park in Stafford. The course of the races is flat and wide, which allows for a course that is suitable for any level of experience.
Tour Stafford is a proud sponsor of this event. For more information on the 2022 Stafford Race Series, visit StaffordRaceSeries.com.
