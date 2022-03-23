Stafford County Public Schools will host its 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooke Point High School.
During the festival, visitors will view more than 5,000 pieces of beautiful artwork from students in all Stafford schools, to include Early Childhood and Focus Art students. Students will display pottery, jewelry, chalk, mixed-media, and watercolor art pieces among many other genres.
Live performances will allow choirs, jazz bands, chamber musicians, and dramatic artists to showcase their talent and hard work. The combined High School All-County Band will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the Middle School All-County Chorus will perform at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Brooke Point High School is at 1700 Courthouse Road.
