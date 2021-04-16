Prince William County student artists received top honors at this year’s Prince William County Service Authority’s Virtual Water Art Invitational.
The Service Authority designed the competition to raise awareness about the value of clean water and to engage students in environmental stewardship through artistic expression.
This year’s event took place virtually with 106 entries in four categories: Painting and Drawing, Mixed Media, Computer Graphics, and Photography. The theme for 2021 was “The Power of Water.”
High school students in public, private, and home schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were eligible to participate.
Winners were as follows:
Computer Graphics
First place: Amarah Perkins, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Second place: Chelsea Hodum, Battlefield High School
Third place: Ellie Rushing, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Mixed Media
First place: Isabel Walther, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Second place: Abbie Dixon, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Painting and Drawing
First place: Thia Lam, C.D. Hylton High School
Second place: Denise Kamgaing, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Third place: Peyton Davitch, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Photography
First place: Yamilet Ventura, Forest Park High School
Second place: Maia Demartin, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Third place: Nicole Nguyen, Osbourn Park High School
General Manager’s Awards
Alena Norman, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Erin Bayless, Forest Park High School
Kailee Reis, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Olivia White Eagle-Dodson, C.D. Hylton High School
Sienna Lambert, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Tiffany Stutsman, C.D. Hylton High School
Claire Limjoco, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Kathryn McDermott, Battlefield High School
Denis Larin Velasquez, Osbourn Park High School
Giuliani Gaitan, C.D. Hylton High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.