Copy of Page 16 Amazing Kids Water Art Winners.jpg

Amarah Perkins of Colgan High School won first place in the computer graphics category of the competition for this work.

Prince William County student artists received top honors at this year’s Prince William County Service Authority’s Virtual Water Art Invitational. 

The Service Authority designed the competition to raise awareness about the value of clean water and to engage students in environmental stewardship through artistic expression. 

This year’s event took place virtually with 106 entries in four categories: Painting and Drawing, Mixed Media, Computer Graphics, and Photography. The theme for 2021 was “The Power of Water.”

High school students in public, private, and home schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were eligible to participate.

Winners were as follows:

Computer Graphics

First place: Amarah Perkins, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Second place: Chelsea Hodum, Battlefield High School

Third place: Ellie Rushing, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Mixed Media 

First place: Isabel Walther, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Second place: Abbie Dixon, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Painting and Drawing 

First place: Thia Lam, C.D. Hylton High School

Second place: Denise Kamgaing, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Third place: Peyton Davitch, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Photography

First place: Yamilet Ventura, Forest Park High School

Second place: Maia Demartin, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Third place: Nicole Nguyen, Osbourn Park High School

General Manager’s Awards

  • Alena Norman, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Erin Bayless, Forest Park High School

  • Kailee Reis, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Olivia White Eagle-Dodson, C.D. Hylton High School

  • Sienna Lambert, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Tiffany Stutsman, C.D. Hylton High School

  • Claire Limjoco, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Kathryn McDermott, Battlefield High School

  • Denis Larin Velasquez, Osbourn Park High School

  • Giuliani Gaitan, C.D. Hylton High School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.