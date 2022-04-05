Succeeding by Leaps and Bounces: Lambert Bounce Parties are a hit with kids and adults alike

For Monica and James Lambert of Nokesville, 2020 wasn’t too bad. While many businesses shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some, like Lambert Bounce Parties, found a way to pivot. People still wanted to have fun with their families but were too nervous to do so outside of their homes, so Lambert Bounce Parties brought the fun to them.
Monica and James launched Lambert Bounce Parties in December 2016. Their daughters were small and loved bounce houses, (who doesn’t?) and they had a friend who recently opened his own rental company and thought it could be a great side gig for them. They decided to give it a try and it quickly became a booming business. They purchased a few bounce houses and as word spread, their business grew rapidly.
“The more we rented and saw how happy people were, the more excited we were to buy a new bounce house for the next year,” said Monica.
You might think that bounce house rentals are strictly for the younger set. But you’d be wrong.
Lambert Bounce Parties rents bounce houses for adults for any occasion, such as graduation parties, family get togethers, field day competitions (kids and adults alike) and even bridal showers. The combos are their best sellers, and can include a combination of a slide, bounce area and obstacle course, or other fun features depending on the age group it’s designed for.
“We rented the King Castle Combo for my son’s birthday, and it was awesome,” said Lea Moore of Warrenton. “Delivery and set-up were perfect before the party. The kids had a blast, and we couldn’t get them off it! Lambert’s crew didn’t come back to pick it up until the next day, so my kids even played in it again the next morning. We will definitely be renting from Lambert’s again for the next party.”
When the pandemic hit, Monica and James lost their ‘bread and butter’ regular rentals for church gatherings, schools and festivals. But as families started to get creative – and with the help of creative Facebook marketing – the Lamberts started to see an uptick in backyard parties. And because they don’t just rent bounce houses, they also have inflatable movie screens, popcorn and concessions and dunk tanks, families eager for fun have plenty of options.
As a family-owned business, they prioritize things that matter to their own family. Things like cleanliness, for instance.
Even before the pandemic, cleanliness and hygiene was always top of mind for the Lamberts. So much so that they didn’t need to change their cleaning protocol, which includes sanitizing every unit with commercial grade sanitizers that don’t use harsh chemicals, when the pandemic hit. They also power wash units as needed.
“Because we take such serious care of our bounce houses, they tend to last a lot longer than most,” said Monica. “But when one starts to show wear and tear, we replace it with a brand-new one.”
If you’re thinking a bounce house business sounds like fun, for the Lamberts it certainly is. Their older daughters work with them, and several of their friends return seasonally to work there too.
And if you’re curious what the Lambert’s favorite bounce house is, because let’s face it, they’ve tried virtually every inflatable available … that would be the 27-foot-tall water slide with a slip and slide at the end.
Lambert Bounce Parties is based in Nokesville and serves all of Northern Virginia. For more information on Lambert Bounce Parties, you can find them on Facebook at @lambertbounceparties or visit their website at lambertbounceparties.com.
