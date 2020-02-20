We are months away from summer, but local music venues have packed their schedules and are rolling out ticket sales so that you can get your seats now for the hottest acts.
At Wolf Trap's Filene Center, The Head and the Heart kick off a packed summer series on May 28, followed by MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly and Keith Sweat on May 29. Other top acts include John Legend on Aug. 21, Little Big Town on Aug. 28 and The Avett Brothers on Sept. 18.
Barenaked Ladies will take you back with opening acts Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket on July 15. Goo Goo Dolls and Lifehouse will play the center on Aug. 13 and David Gray celebrates the 20th anniversary of “White Ladder” on Aug. 15.
Not enough? The Decemberists play Aug. 16, Train brings its show Aug. 18 and Ziggy and Stephen Marley celebrate Bob Marley on Aug. 19.
Brandi Carlile will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra and special guest Tanya Tucker on July 24-25.
There are lots of shared tickets to enjoy: Jason Isbell and David Crosby perform June 4. Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco share the bill June 23. Steely Dan and Steve Winwood play two shows June 7-8. And popular combo Steve Martin and Martin Short are back Aug. 1-2.
Live musical performances include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” June 5-6 and “The Spongebob Musical” June 12-13.
That’s not all. Riverdance brings its 25th Anniversary show with five performances June 18-21. Celtic Woman returns June 3 and Straight No Chaser arrives July 14.
