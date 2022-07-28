While a good game of tag is always fun, Prince William Public Libraries’ Teen Advisory Groups (TAG) are even more so. Over the past few years, our libraries have started TAGs to encourage teens to not only come to our libraries but to have a say in library programming, create displays, and more.
In the summer of 2021, Haymarket Gainesville Library created its TAG. Due to the pandemic, the group started virtually but was finally able to meet in person for the first time last September. Made up of teens who were regulars at the library and some who hadn’t come in before, the group was enthusiastic about connecting with their peers in person. As the librarian, I wanted the TAG participants to know that I wasn’t here to direct them with my own ideas, but to give them a seat at the table and listen to their opinions and suggestions.
The first ideas TAG implemented were having chess games available for teens to play at the library and hosting a Teen Pottery Making program, coordinated with Jay Lerch of Manassas Clay.
Teens earn hours toward high school graduation for every meeting they attend and for every project they participate in. One significant contribution they made was to create and test new programming ideas such as an in-person “Amazing Race” event, a take-home Egyptian-themed escape room, and three digital escape rooms that will launch later this year.
One of the things I am most proud of is their idea to create a teen display space.
They proposed that every month, teen volunteers could sign up to design anything they wanted to promote a particular theme and associated books. The displays they came up with were incredibly creative and required a lot of preparation. This provided them with an opportunity to express themselves and inspire other teens.
I, and all of the library staff, are looking forward to seeing what they come up with next.
There are TAG meetings scheduled through the end of fall – both in our libraries and virtually – so they are accessible to everyone. Teens from any branch can attend any TAG meeting. Our TAG teens truly impact our community while gaining valuable leadership experience.
Click here to register and learn more!
