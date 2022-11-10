Many of us, when asked what we’re most grateful for in our lives, will say our families. Families are created in a variety of different ways though - some are formed by blood, others by love - but every single one is unique and special.
“I'm thankful for my husband, Chris, and especially for our daughter, Anna, because I feel like she completed our family,” says Teresa Phillips of Gainesville. “She is the child who was born in my heart.” Anna was adopted at the age of 19 months from Moscow, Russia.
Teresa and Chris were introduced to international adoption by a close friend and later connected with their same adoption agency, Catholic Social Services out of North Carolina.
“We submitted our application in September of 2007, and two months later, we were then invited to visit the country,” says Teresa. “We were open to any child, and when we traveled to Moscow and met Anna, we fell in love with her right away.” They were able to bring Anna home to Virginia in February of 2008.
Today, Anna is 16 years old. “I’m so thankful that my parents adopted me,” she says. “I'm just very happy and so fortunate that my parents were able to go all the way to Russia to adopt me.”
Anna has always known she was adopted. “We created a picture story book that tells her entire adoption process,” says Chris. “We went through that with her as she was growing up and looked at it all the time.”
Adds Anna, “I'm proud that I'm adopted. I have always shared my adoption story with my friends.”
Anna is also lucky to have a special friend who has basically known her all her life.
Liam O'Daniel was in the same baby home with her in Moscow, and the two would play together as toddlers. Liam was 18 months old when he was adopted by his family from Texas.
“I'm so grateful to have been given a home,” says Liam. “Like Anna said, it's such a miracle and a blessing that two people would basically go halfway around the world just for me. It blows my mind every time I think about it.”
Adds Teresa, “We met Liam’s parents, Rob and Dede, when they were in Moscow to adopt him. They used the same agency we did. While there, we developed a friendship and went out to dinner a few times and then kept in touch. When the kids were 4 years old, Liam and his parents came to visit us.”
Anna and Liam stayed in touch over the years through letters, texts and FaceTime, and sent each other birthday presents. They also decided that they would see each other again when they turned 16. So this past July, Liam flew all the way from Odessa, Texas, by himself to meet up with his lifelong friend Anna and her parents.
“What's so special about their relationship, I think, is that the two of them started their lives together at the same place and basically at the same time,” says Teresa. “They also have a lot of similarities. They're both into music - Anna plays the piano and Liam plays the guitar.”
Adds Anna, “Something else that we have in common is that we're both Christians. We attend youth groups at our churches and talk about possibly going to Christian colleges in the future.”
Liam agrees, “I’m grateful because we are both lucky enough to be adopted into loving Christian families that teach us good values.”
They also both enjoy swimming. “Anna is on a swim team and I have a pool in my backyard,” says Liam. They both love the ocean, and during Liam’s stay, they visited Virginia Beach.
“We also took a drive to see the [Washington, D.C.] monuments and took a ton of pictures,” says Liam. “It was an absolute blast. And the other night we had dinner with two of Anna’s friends who were also adopted from Russia. It was really interesting to meet others who have had similar experiences like Anna and me.”
Liam explains that his and Anna’s friendship is comforting because they can relate to the same experience. “Kids would always talk about how they came from their parents and I had a little bit of a different experience. So it’s nice to have somebody else who understands that.”
Anna is an only child, but Liam now has two stepsisters. “My mom passed away a little while ago and my dad remarried. His wife’s name is Natalie and she has two daughters, so I gained two sisters.”
Although Russia is now closed to U.S. adoptions, Chris and Teresa encourage other parents to consider international adoptions. “Open your heart fully and trust in God!” she says. “You could make a world of difference in a child's life. With nurturing and love your child will thrive. You will be able to change a child's life and that child will change yours.”
“People are often surprised that Anna is adopted because she looks so much like us,” says Chris. “We all have brown eyes and blonde hair.”
Adds Teresa, “And Liam looks just like his daddy, so people are surprised he’s adopted as well.”
Anna attends Colgan High School in Manassas and is in the Performing Arts Piano Program. She really enjoys it because she gets to take music classes along with traditional high school courses.
Liam is also excelling. “I attend Odessa Collegiate Academy where I take AP high school courses, as well as college courses. So, at the end of my four years of high school, I’ll have 60 hours of college and will receive my associate’s degree on top of my actual high school diploma.”
Says Teresa, “Anna and Liam have such a great story and a special friendship. I think they'll be friends for life.”
