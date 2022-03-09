“Our curriculum is driven by the interest of the children, but guided by our professional teachers,” said Lisa O’Brien, co-owner of The Goddard School in Gainesville.
When it comes to early childhood enrichment, few names hold the same weight as The Goddard School. Known for being the premier provider of early childhood education across the country, the company has more than 500 franchised schools in 37 states, and uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.
With that kind of reputation, opening a Goddard School was a no-brainer for Lisa and Greg O’Brien who were looking to bring enrichment to our community.
Both Lisa and Greg have had long and varied careers.
“I’m from Virginia Beach, but moved to San Francisco, which is where Greg and I met,” Lisa said. She has practiced law in the past, and ran a professional chef business. “Greg is an executive recruiter, which makes it easy for us to pick up and go.”
“We traveled up and down the east coast, which ended with a trip to my brother in Baltimore,” said Greg. “He and his wife were both running Goddard Schools at the time. We landed in Philly next, which brought us near the Goddard systems headquarters, and realized how well suited it was for what we wanted for our lives.”
“When we moved here,” Lisa said, “our daughter was only two and we were looking for some kind of childcare and early childhood education for her, so part of picking Goddard was our family’s need for it.”
The establishment of The Goddard School has resonated greatly with the families in town.
“When you move out of the city as we did, you leave all of the services and amenities that you’re used to,” Lisa said. “Bringing this school to the area, we related to those who made the same move and were looking for a high-quality education option. We were happy to be able to bring it to them. That’s been a surprising benefit of having chosen this area - it resonated with a lot of other families as well.”
So why, beyond its stellar reputation, choose The Goddard School?
“One of the things unique to The Goddard School is that the owner is here every day,” Lisa said. “That’s the way the Goddard business model is built. A big focus of mine is the families and their needs on a day-to-day basis. I want to make sure we’re providing that hands-on customer service. And I love that I get to see the parents and children daily.”
Of course the most important endorsement of The Goddard School in Gainesville comes from the parents.
“We couldn't be happier. After some research and online tours, we decided that Goddard would be the best match for our family,”said Eva-Maria Logvin of Haymarket. “It turns out it was a great decision! While we were never unhappy with the daycare she attended before, we could tell by how smooth the transition was that the personal care for each child is amazing. What we love most, other than the great teachers, is the responsiveness and professionalism of the entire staff. We hope to be able to stay here for a while.”
“One of my favorite things,” said Lisa, “is going to the grocery store and running into current or past family members, to be able to see them and for the child to recognize me and say hi. I read about kids in high school achieving things and graduating from different places. I can’t wait to read about the children who come through our school 10 years from now.”
For more information about the Goddard School of Gainesville, visit their website.
This feature appears in the March 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
