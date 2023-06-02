“I often tell people that the ‘happiest place on earth’ is the Vint Hill Gym, just outside of Warrenton, Virginia, on Saturday mornings. The smiles and laughter are contagious, and the hugs are plentiful,” says Fauquier County resident John Schlenker, chairman of Virginia Youth Soccer Association (VYSA) TOPSoccer and director of TopSoccer for the Northern Piedmont Sports Club and the Virginia Soccer Association.
In those few hours, for eight weeks every spring and fall, about a hundred athletes, buddies, volunteers, and parents from Fauquier County, Haymarket, and Gainesville buzz around the bright space under Coach John’s gleeful direction. Schlenker’s nonstop energy is fueled by a passion for “the beautiful game” — and a cause deep in his heart which began when his daughter Katie, who has Down syndrome, expressed an interest in playing soccer like her siblings.
It’s been over 20 years since Schlenker started one of the first TOPS programs in Virginia. The Outreach Program for Soccer, or TOPS, is a recreational sports program for children and adults with intellectual, emotional, or physical disabilities. TOPS also focuses on developing social and communication skills as well as improving the overall physical fitness of the athletes.
Parents have nothing but accolades for the program and the changes they’ve observed in their children. “Holly has demonstrated hard work and perseverance in improving both her soccer skills and her social skills,” writes Sheri Knowlton. “TOPSoccer has provided her a safe and welcoming environment to be herself.”
“Our son Parker has been coming to TOPSoccer for 12 years and each year I have seen growth in different areas. In the early years it was becoming comfortable meeting new friends, then it was about learning the sport and now it’s all about improving his skill and scoring goals. He always looks forward to Saturday mornings,” writes Sherri Parker.
“The skills [Hattie] learned or observed, listening, sharing, teamwork, coordination and motor skills, last a lifetime,” writes Katherine Wears.
“Carson’s been going to TOPSoccer since he was elementary school and used to walk with a walker. Now he’s in high school and walks with forearm crutches. Coach John visited Carson when he was in the hospital after our car accident. As a family we often go to eat afterwards and the topic always is how many goals Carson made or how his passes assisted his teammates so they scored! We truly love TOPSoccer and Coach John!” said Kelly Powell.
TOPS runs for eight weeks in the spring and fall. Visit vysa.com for more information.
