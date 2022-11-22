Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.
“As soon as I entered the store, I saw this beautiful Black woman,” she says. “She was a picture of authority and just had such a presence. I followed her and got so close that I was able to see the insignia on her blue uniform.”
The following Monday, Dominick went straight to her local library to look up what that insignia meant. It designated the United States Air Force, and she knew right then and there that someday she would enlist.
Years later, she did just that. During her 22 years in service, she worked in communications and led critical initiatives at the Pentagon and across Europe, retiring as a major in 2003.
Her service to her country, though, did not stop there. In 2006, while attending Park Valley Church in Haymarket, she and a group of other parishioners began visiting wounded military men and women at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. They filled 50 gift bags with gift cards, socks, toiletries and other necessities.
“I look back and I see that as a turning point for not only me personally, but also for the community,” she says. “The event was supposed to start at 4:00 and we got there at 3:00 to set up. By 4:00, we had handed out all 50 gift bags and the pizza we ordered was gone.”
By 4:00, there was nothing left for the other patients and Dominick felt terrible. “But then, I started looking around. Everybody was engaging with a warrior and they looked relaxed. I saw my teenage daughters talking with a 19-year-old double amputee named Oscar.”
More than three hours later, everyone was still there; no one wanted to leave. “While driving home with my husband, John, and daughters [Kendra, Kelsy and Johana], nobody said a word. That experience really opened up a door for many of us to realize that while we go to a 9-to-5 job, there are so many others who are struggling. They have sacrificed so much and we don't even realize it.
“When we pulled into the garage, John looked at me and said we’ve got to do more. At the time, we had no idea what that more would be. We spoke with our small group and planned to start off with barbecues and more gift bags.”
After that first party, the owner of a local Domino’s pizza called and said he heard that they ran out of pizza and to please not let that happen again. He told Dominick to call him and he would take care of it.
These visits continued until 2011. “By that Christmas, we were up to 500 gift bags and, of course, pizza galore. People started telling me I had to file paperwork to establish a 501(c)(3). I didn’t even know what that was!”
In April of 2012, Dominick and her husband did the necessary paperwork, and Serve Our Willing Warriors was officially founded. Later that same day, she received a call from an employee at Domino’s corporate saying they would like to do a fundraiser for her new nonprofit on Friday. It was already Wednesday, so she had to figure things out fast.
Then, one of the men in her group told her about a wounded warrior who was really struggling with PTS (post-traumatic stress) and he needed an organization like Serve Our Willing Warriors.
“I reached out to the warrior and our first meeting was in June of 2012,” she says. “He showed up with his service dog and about an hour in told our group that he had a vision that he would like to share.”
He relayed his vision of a retreat home where injured service members could relax and spend time with their families away from the stresses of the hospital. He started talking about a house that was on a hill. He was very specific and mentioned a place with 37 acres with a black fence and horses.
“I got up at 4:00 that next morning and literally Googled 37 acres in Virginia,” says Dominick. “This one house came up, so at 8:00 that morning, I drove out to see it. It was only 4.2 miles from my house. When I saw it, it gave me chills. There was a house on a hill and there were horses on the property.”
When they showed the warrior the house, he sat there with his dog and cried. Serve our Willing Warriors had a new project, and a major one at that. With help from the PenFed Foundation, they purchased the property in 2013, and community volunteers and contractors came out and tore down walls, made it handicapped accessible, painted, weeded, and trimmed trees.
The ribbon cutting for the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, which provides cost-free retreat stays and programs that positively impact wounded, ill, and injured service members, disabled veterans, and their families, took place on July 4, 2015.
In 2018, thanks again to PenFed, the nonprofit was able to build a second home. This allowed it to host two families at a time and up to 24 people (12 in each house). These homes have since served as a haven for over 1,800 service members and their families.
In December of 2021, PenFed saw a need to do even more. “We have been holding PTS trainings where groups come in for a week and learn how to deal with their PTS,” says Dominick. Thanks to this recent donation, which they are planning to match, another home will be built and will include a 2000-square-foot activity/training room.
“Our warriors come in on Fridays and I meet with them and their families on Saturday mornings and get to hear their stories. One of the things that they always highlight is how they feel before and after arriving. Their stress levels go way down and they say the staff makes them feel at home.”
Keeping the retreat in great shape is an ongoing process. “I see families that come out on Saturdays and on beautification days. They do whatever it takes and they make it a part of their lives.”
On May 21, Evan Williams Bourbon honored Dominick with its 2022 American-Made Hero award. Six veterans a year are selected to be featured on the limited-edition Evan Williams American Hero bottles. Serve our Willing Warriors was also a recipient of one of the company’s 2021 Veteran Community Action Grants.
Serving her country and these warriors fulfills her soul. “Every day I tell people, pinch yourself,” she says. “You're in the best country in the entire world. This freedom that we have is worth fighting for and I know why others died for it.”
A Salute to Shirley Dominick
Hometown: Haymarket
Family: Husband John and daughters Kendra, Kelsy and Johana.
We Thank Her: For her 22 years in the United States Air Force. Dominick retired as a Major in 2003.
A Force to be Reckoned With
2012: Serve Our Willing Warriors founded.
2015: The first home at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run opened.
2018: A second home opened.
On the horizon: Plans for a third home.
Biggest Corporate Supporter: PenFed Credit Union
Biggest Personal Supporter: Her husband, John. “He puts his heart and soul into every detail,” Dominick said. “He keeps the organization running like a well-oiled machine.”
To learn more, support and volunteer with Serve Our Willing Warriors, go to https://www.willingwarriors.org/.
