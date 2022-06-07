Over the last year, the number of children entering the Infant and Toddler Connection of Greater Prince William, a program that provides early intervention support and services to infants and toddlers from birth to age three who are not developing as expected or who have a medical condition that can delay normal development, has risen sharply, said program manager Ginny Heuple.
In 2021, intakes were up 26% over 2020, with more than 100 children a month entering the program several times throughout the year. It even became a struggle to assign a provider to eligible children within the typical 30 day deadline.
It was a bit overwhelming. But sometimes being overwhelmed isn’t a bad thing.
In this case, it signaled the growing realization among parents and pediatricians of the benefits of early intervention.
From birth through age 3, a child’s neural connections develop rapidly, so a little bit of intervention for kids who need it can go a long way. Their developing brains maintain great plasticity which makes it malleable and receptive to input from others.
Said Heuple, “Developing ‘good’ habits, meaning solid and ‘typical’ sensorimotor patterns, movements and behaviors, early on is much easier than developing ‘less desirable habits’ and then trying to change them when the wiring in the brain is becoming less receptive to this input.”
And it appears such early intervention works. Historically, more than half of children who receive it do not require special education in schools.
No wonder Heuple’s primary goal is to make area families aware of this crucial resource.
For a child to be eligible for the program, he or she must fit this criteria:
● A diagnosis that may cause delays
● A developmental delay of at least 25% in any area of development
● Atypical development as determined through an assessment done by the Infant and Toddler Connection
The Infant and Toddler Connection utilizes a coaching interaction style that uses everyday routines and situations as opportunities to aid the child’s development. These practices are evidence based, use parents and other adults the child is most comfortable with, and results in a more responsive and interactive learning experience. Whether services are offered via telehealth, in the home, or in community locations, the child is often more relaxed and receptive than in an unfamiliar clinic environment.
Speech-language pathologist Andrea Toomey works with children in communities throughout the county.
“It’s a unique, intimate experience,'' she says of the connections she makes with families. “You become a part of their family.”
Toomey says she sees firsthand how the coaching style leads to the most progress for children, with their caregivers learning from the early intervention staff and then implementing the techniques with their child.
Courtney and Chris Allen of Haymarket were referred by their pediatrician to the Infant and Toddler Connection when their 18-month-old daughter Harper wasn’t expressing herself at an age appropriate level. The Allens admit they were nervous but also encouraged that the program could help kick start Harper’s language and benefit her ability to communicate. The family was connected with Toomey and the intervention began with the first online session.
Goal number one was getting to know each other: the family’s daily routines, situations where Harper was struggling to communicate, her likes and favorite things.
“Andrea felt like a friend that we had known for some time,” said Courtney, “and she was absolutely great with our daughter even though Harper wasn’t too sure what to think about the whole thing.”
The Allens and Toomey worked together with Harper for more than a year, but began to notice a difference within the first two to three months.
“Andrea was very patient and she truly listened to us,” said Courtney
Toomey helped the Allens use situations in their daily lives as teaching opportunities. One of Harper’s was walking to the mailbox each day. She would get really excited about this simple routine and was encouraged to say mail or mailbox. Courtney and Chris would ask her what she saw around her, and get down on her level so that she could watch their mouths as they spoke specific words that she struggled with. They would also take photos of things she saw and then talk about them later. Repetition plays a huge part in early intervention.
Around six months after starting intervention, the service provider will assess the progress that a child has made and determine if the child has met the goals set forth in the beginning. When both the parents and the service provider feel the child has achieved those goals, the child graduates from the program. Toomey and Harper celebrated her graduation in person for the first time at a socially distanced driveway meeting.
Beyond Heuple’s primary goal of making area families aware of the Infant and Toddler Connection, is her desire to raise awareness among middle and high school students of career opportunities in the field of early intervention.
Early intervention providers include speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, hearing and vision impaired specialists, early intervention assistants and more.
“It’s important for middle schools and high schools to educate students about these opportunities,” said Heuple. “The field needs more staff to meet the needs of the community.”
For more information about the Infant and Toddler Connection, click here.
