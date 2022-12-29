Our first issue of 2023 is out and filled with delightful and delicious features like “Baby it’s Brrrr Outside!” Chase away the chills with easy to make beef stew, quick white chicken chili, or red bean Etouffee, each of which we’ve paired with the perfect local wine.
On the delightful side of things, take a moment to discover the Bremer siblings of Bristow. Danielle, Andrew, Nicholas, and Gavin are members of the up and coming band, SerreBrem, and they do a rendition of “Jump” that would make Eddie Van Halen proud. (Check it out here.)
And don’t miss Haymarket’s James Machosky. The 2022 graduate of Battlefield High School received a $10,000 scholarship from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to help him pursue his filmmaking studies at the University of Belmont in Nashville. He won based on his essay and his very cool short film, Dirty Deeds, which you can see here.
Rounding out the delightful and heartwarming stories of the incredibly talented young people in our community is a piece on 10 year-old Linda Pistun of Gainesville. A member of Mensa (the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world) since she was 5, this budding astrophysicist has Harvard on her educational horizon (she’ll attend when she turns 15), aspires to be like the pioneering NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, and hopes one day to go to Mars.
Just as the young people in this issue are bound to make history, the Prince William County’s Historic Preservation Team is dedicated to preserving it. Check out our feature on the Williams-Dawe House in Brentsville. Known to locals as the “White House,” the PWC team is committed to returning it to its former glory and looking forward to the day it will open to the public.
Thank you for joining us this month and every month. We hope you’ll curl up with a delicious bowl of stew and savor every story on our pages!
To pick up a copy of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine, visit these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.