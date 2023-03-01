The March issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine is out! Can Spring be far behind?
Speaking of Spring, it gets me every time. I wait for it eagerly, foolishly believing its arrival means “See you next year, coats, sweaters, and snow boots!” but usually I’m lucky if that stuff’s in storage by Mother’s Day.
In any case, it’s March and whether or not Spring does its thing as it should, we’ve got an issue you can count on.
Discover the welcoming environment of Stonewall Golf Club and the talents of Battlefield High’s star baker, Ava DeWald. Check out Kids Haven for great finds at even better prices, and make it a point to attend the Point to Point races in Warrenton on the 18th. It’s tons of fun and the people watching can’t be beat.
Until next month, thank you for being here and happy reading!
Susan
P.S. To pick up copies of the March issue, visit these locations the week of March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.