The May issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine is now online!
Filled with fun things to do – family paint night at Vita Nova Coffee & Creatives or Mother’s Day afternoon with musician Janna Audey at La Grange, perhaps? – and people to meet – get to know Melissa Riley of The Crunchy Leaf and Great Mane Brewery owners Matt Buckham and Josh Hunter – our May issue once again bursts with the people, places, and activities that make living in Haymarket and Gainesville so wonderful.
And speaking of activities, if you have an event to promote, get the word out for free on InsideNoVa’s online calendar. Visit insidenova.com/calendar/ and click "Create an Event.” Then just fill out the form. It’s easy!
And finally, on May 10 the voting for our 2023 Best Of contest begins. Cast your vote for your favorite businesses right here: va.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-HaymarketGainesville-2023/ And feel free to share the link.
Until next month, happy reading, and thanks for voting on May 10!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.