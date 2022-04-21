ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions will present “The Odd Couple,” written by Neil Simon, next weekend and the following weekend.
Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Directed by Ted Ballard, the Tony Award-winning play centers around mismatched roommates: the uptight Felix Unger (Matt Einhorn), a neurotic neat freak and his slovenly friend Oscar Madison (Jaron Foster).
Felix arrives at the weekly poker game depressed and out of sorts after being thrown out by his wife. Fearing Felix will try something desperate, Oscar, himself in the process of being divorced by his wife, invites Felix to move in with him. It isn’t long before this unlikely pair are at each other’s throats: Felix frustrated by Oscar’s messiness and insanity and Oscar by Felix’s obsession with cleanliness.
In addition to Einhorn and Foster, the cast includes Becky Farris as Gwendolyn, Colleen Close-Young as Cecily, Jason Curtis as Murray, Rae Ehlen as Speed, Ricardo Padilla as Roy and Curtis Lewis as Vinnie.
“My favorite part of the show is the cast,” Foster said. “It’s a true ensemble comedy, and we have a terrific team.”
