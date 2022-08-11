The 2022 Prince William County Fair celebrates its 73rd year with classic fun Aug. 12-20, but some acts and events are back after long hiatuses.
The Butterfly Encounter is back after more than five years away, it has been at least 15 years since a national performer filled the grandstand, and the Miss Prince William County Fair Pageant returns after a 34-year absence.
Prince William County Fair Director Chrissy Taylor is excited for the reappearance of elements that made an impression on her when she attended the fair as a young girl.
For one, country music artist Tracy Byrd will perform at the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 18. “I came to country concerts here at the fair as a kid. I think the last one … was Joe Nichols,” Taylor reminisced.
The concert is a separate ticket, costing up to $40. The grandstand will open at 5:30 p.m., with Spencer Hatcher playing at 7 and Byrd taking the stage around 8:30.
The grandstand will also be home to familiar attractions such as the tractor pull, demolition derby, monster truck show and rodeo. Grandstand tickets are $5 unless otherwise noted on the schedule (see Page 6 of this section).
General admission tickets for the fair at the gate are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children over 4 years old, and ride wristbands range from $20-30. However, tickets are half price on Monday, free on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and free for children on Wednesday. In addition, tickets are discounted for ’90s night on Thursday to match 1997 fair ticket prices ($10 for adults, $4 for children).
“We are back [with] more entertainment … and contests than ever,” Taylor said, “We’ve tried to get as much community involvement as we possibly could.”
The Demolition Derby has a new local producer this year, and the celestial Space Adventure Thrill show is a different routine from the fair veteran 3 Ring Super Circus producers.
The new Sea Lion Splash adds to the history of animal exhibits at the fair, like stingrays and bears.
A frozen t-shirt contest will cool things down on Monday at 6 p.m., and a mullet contest will light it back up on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the show barn.
While mullets make a comeback, some things remain important throughout the years. The fair started with a group of veterans sponsoring a dairy show in 1949 and it was funded during tough times by harvesting 47 acres of corn.
“The fair was founded on agriculture. As Prince William County increasingly urbanizes, it’s important for us to keep letting families and children know where your food comes from and where this county came from,” Taylor said.
In addition, she added, “It’s a family tradition. [For] families in Prince William County, it’s a part of their lives.”
Taylor’s grandfather was one of the fair founders, her mom showed cows at the fair with her parents and is now the fair manager, and Taylor competed in the fair pageants as a baby.
Newcomers to the county are welcome to experience the diversity that is the largest county fair in Virginia.
“I feel like we’ve struck that balance of having something for everyone,” Taylor said – from monster truck rides to a petting zoo. The fun transcends the schedule, so “you just got to show up there at the right time.”
