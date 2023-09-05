Don’t miss the September issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. From our cover story on five former Battlefield High School hockey players who’ve made the jump to the junior league, to a look at the family behind Ghosted Concepts and the super popular Cookies & Cream ice cream parlor, we’ve got the scoop (pardon the pun!) on what’s happening in your community.
In the new and noteworthy department, you’ll want to get acquainted with Heroic Axe in Vint Hill. Never thrown an ax? One trip to Heroic Axe and you’ll be hooked.
Looking for fun stuff to do this month? Don’t miss the To-Do List for all the details on lakeside yoga, live music performances and more.
And finally, get your tissues and prepare yourself for one of the most heartwarming stories we’ve heard in a long time. The feature, by InsideNova’s Jared Foretek, is called The Greatest Gift of All, and we promise it will bring tears of happiness and hope to your eyes.
Until next month, enjoying the cooling weather and happy reading!
