Taste
Looking for a holiday dessert your guests will love? Dunbri’s Dessert Cafe’s mini cakes are creamy, perfectly portioned palate pleasers. Available in Red Velvet, Tiramisu, and Key Lime Pie. dunbris.com
Buy
Teachers on your holiday shopping list? Play Santa at Teachables. The Bristow retailer offers a variety of classroom supplies and gift baskets filled with goodies teachers love. teachablesnova.com
Do
‘Tis the season of calorie consumption! Fight back with a fun cardio class on Tuesday nights at Jazzercise Haymarket Fitness Center’s new adult class. Tuesdays, 7:15-8:15 p.m. $10. Information: JennaHipHop@Hotmail.com
Read
“And they lived happily ever after.” Or they will, after they read Katherine Gotthardt’s new book, Get Happier, Dammit. In it, the Bristow-based author offers new ways to live happily. Makes a great stocking stuffer! Available on Amazon.
