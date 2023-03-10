See
Don’t miss the Prince William Little Theatre’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion. The show is a riotous ride, complete with audience participation! Dates: March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 Tickets: pwlt.org Photo: Amanda Elena Photography
Dance the night away to the sounds of Jagged Edge at Craftworx Taproom. Come out Saturday, March 11, for a great evening of top 40, country, and rock classics. 8 p.m. 5615 Wellington Rd., Gainesville.
Doug's Deli & Tap Room is the place to join Wicks & Sips on Wednesday, March 22. Create a scented candle while you enjoy your favorite beverage! Tickets include all candle making supplies and your first glass of wine or beer. 6 p.m. Tickets (nonrefundable): $33. To purchase: tinyurl.com/mr2cx378 Address: 9366 Man St., Manassas
It’s Trivia Night at The Winery At Sunshine Ridge Farm! Held every other Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m., give it a try on Wednesday, March 22. Come alone or form a team and compete for prizes. Address: 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. Information: facebook.com/sunshineridgefarm
Grab your mat for Yoga on Tap at Ornery Brew Company - Bristow. The $15 registration fee covers a 75-min All-Levels Yoga class and a post-yoga pint. Alleviate physical tension and mental stress as you increase flexibility, stability, & strength and most importantly: Tap into feeling amazing! Saturday, March 18, 10-12 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ywdrbdk6
This feature appears in the March 2023 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies of it at these locations.
