Looking for fun stuff to do in the Haymarket and Gainesville areas? Check out our round-up of activities for kids and adults alike.
Experience
It’s time for the Fauquier County Fair! Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15 at the Warrenton Fairgrounds, 6209 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. Farm exhibits. Rodeo nights. Live music and more await you at this beloved annual (and free) event. Visit fauquierfair.com for details.
Support
Our Veterans deserve our support. Show yours and have a blast at the 4th Annual Vettes for Vets Car Show benefiting the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. Bring the kids for a day of “oohing” and “ahhing” the incredible collection of Corvettes on display. Saturday, July 15. Rain date, Saturday, August 5. The show begins with car registration at 8 a.m. at the retreat and continues through 2 p.m. See willingwarriors.org/corvette-show for attendance and car registration information. Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket.
Relax
Enjoy some great brews and even better country/rock music with Jeremy Fox on Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Bring your friends and enjoy the evening with the folks at Trouvaille Brewing Company. You can even order dinner! Trouvaille Brewing Company,14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Party
Join artist Donna Merchant at Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee for a Georges Seurat Inspired Sailboat Painting Party. Friday, July 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., be there for a step-by-step painting class and create your own Seurat inspired sailboat. Perfect for those who long to be at the beach! Tickets: $35. Registration closes July 20. To register and for more information, visit vitanovacreatives.com
Give
The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry Kid Snack Pack Program helps families make ends meet while school’s out for summer. Drop by the pantry with any of these items: Ramen Noodles, Mac & Cheese, Peanut Butter, Fruit Snacks, Cheese, Crackers, Chips, Cookies, Granola Bars, Oatmeal Packs, Juice Boxes, or make a donation and they’ll do the shopping. Drop off Mon.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Sat. 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. 14710 Washington St., Haymarket. Donate: haymarketfoodpantry.org/needs
BKREE8TF! (Be Creative!)
BKREE8TF! (Be Creative!) is a very cool class at Kerry Molina’s Yellow Brick Road Studio for kids ages 8-13 who’d enjoy nothing more than being encouraged to be creative with hands-on projects and activities based on art, words, music and games. At BKREE8TF!, kids will get to use their imaginations, have fun, and express themselves. August 8 - 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. For information and to register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/5n7nwred
For a complete list of events, visit https://www.insidenova.com/things_to_do/
