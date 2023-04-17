What's to do in Haymarket and Gainesville this month? Plenty!
Belt one out
Who doesn't enjoy belting out their go-to musical anthem in front of their best brewery friends? The folks at Trouvaille Brewing Company sure do. Join them for Karaoke on Wednesday April 26, 6:30 p.m. - 9: 30 p.m. and work those vocal chords! The partners will be manning the bar so, after you're done singing, chat them up about the next beer you want to see on the menu. 14600 Washington Street #150, Haymarket
Love somebunny
That’s right. You can love a baby bunny or a goat or both on Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., at Little Goat Farm at the Lake. Bring the kids or a friend and spend 90 minutes snuggling and bottle feeding these adorable little guys. Little Goat Farm at the Lake,8954 Burwell Road, Nokesville. Tickets: $40. To purchase and for complete information: tinyurl.com/2hyke4cn
Get your Zen on
Head to Old Bust Head Brewing Company for an immersive DropSound Yoga class with instructor Jaimis Huff on Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. The $25 registration fee covers the 75-minute creative flow streamed through DropSound noise-isolating headphones and one OBH craft beer or Mad Magic Kombucha. The class ends with a silent disco bash so you can let loose and finish the rest of your day with a smile. Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton. For tickets and information: tinyurl.com/4bmhbzyu
C’mon, get yappy
Fetch drinks at the bar with your four and two-legged friends during A Pup's Valley’s Yappy Hour at Olde Dominion Tavern, Wednesday, May 3, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Arrive early for complimentary yappy-tizers from Olde Dominion Tavern and some treats for the pups, too! Olde Dominion Tavern, 5351 Merchants View Square Haymarket. RSVP: yappyhourapv.eventbrite.com
Welcome to the discussion.
