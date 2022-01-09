The Warrenton Farmers Market is pleased to announce that a winter market will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting January 15th, ending on April 16th. Vendors will be set up in both indoor and outdoor space at 21 Main Street in Old Town Warrenton. After a record spring, summer, fall, and holiday season vendors are looking forward to staying connected to their customer base.
Juaquin Medina of Gonzales Produce said, “We are so grateful for what the Town of Warrenton and Experience Old Town Warrenton have done for our small business this year. The increased opportunity to serve our customers during a year round market has allowed us to expand our business in ways we have always dreamed of. Being able to get feedback from our customers for a longer period of time has helped us decide what to grow for the next season.”
With a great response from vendors, the market has a lot to offer. The core vendors will be there every week, and a scheduled rotation of guest crafters and artists will round out the variety of wares at the market.
Kids’ Day activities will continue to be the first Saturday of each month with community partners FRESH (Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health) and Town of Warrenton Parks and Recreation- WARF will partner to bring games, a scavenger hunt, and free books for all children who attend.
Vendors
- Llamazing Blessed Homestead: jams, jellies, condiments & baked goods with a Peruvian flair
- Abundant Acres Farm: Poppys hot sauce & seasoning blends
- Sierra Linda Farm: pasture raised beef and chicken
- Rucker Farm: pasture raised beef, pork, & chicken
- Gonzales Farm: produce & eggs
- Cold Pantry Food: Pizza
- Off the Grid: hemp products, heat & eat meals
- Princess and the Pilot: cookies & confections, giftware
- Funny Farm Candles: hand-poured candles
- House of Empanadas: hand crafted empanadas and artisanal food
- Llamacita: breakfast burritos, quesadillas, tacos & more
- Hai Foods: made to order Vietnamese cuisine
- Four Leaf Clover Holistic Dog Treats: freshly baked treats and food toppers for dogs
- Mad Magic Kombucha: Fauquier County’s first Kombucha company
- Bad Ass Pickles: gourmet pickle varieties
- The Traveling Shepherd Coffee Company: beans whole and ground. Coffee by the cup
- Erin’s Elderberries: elderberry and aronia syrup, local honey, craft cocktail mixers
